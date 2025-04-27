IPL 2025: DC vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

In the 45th match of IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 27, at 7:30 PM IST.
Both teams are vying for playoff spots, making this encounter crucial. DC enters the match with momentum, having secured four consecutive victories. KL Rahul has been instrumental in this run, including a match-winning 93* against RCB earlier in the season . His leadership and adaptability behind the stumps have been pivotal.
RCB, led by Virat Kohli, boasts a formidable batting lineup. Kohli has been in prolific form, amassing five half-centuries this season. His experience and consistency will be vital as RCB looks to rebound from recent setbacks.
The head-to-head record favors RCB, with 18 wins to DC's 11 in 30 encounters . However, DC's recent form and home advantage could tip the scales in their favor.
This high-stakes match promises intense competition, with both teams eager to solidify their positions in the playoff race.
IPL 2025 DC vs RCB broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch DC vs RCB in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in IPL 2025?
The DC vs RCB match is scheduled for Saturday, April 27.
What is the venue for the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2025?
The match between DC and RCB will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
What time will the toss take place for the DC vs RCB match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be held at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the match start?
The DC vs RCB match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 27.
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
Where to live stream the DC vs RCB match live in India?
The match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar via the app and website.