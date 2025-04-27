Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: DC vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details of the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru here.

DC vs RCB

DC vs RCB

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the 45th match of IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 27, at 7:30 PM IST.​ 
 
Both teams are vying for playoff spots, making this encounter crucial. DC enters the match with momentum, having secured four consecutive victories. KL Rahul has been instrumental in this run, including a match-winning 93* against RCB earlier in the season . His leadership and adaptability behind the stumps have been pivotal.​
 
RCB, led by Virat Kohli, boasts a formidable batting lineup. Kohli has been in prolific form, amassing five half-centuries this season. His experience and consistency will be vital as RCB looks to rebound from recent setbacks.​
 
 
The head-to-head record favors RCB, with 18 wins to DC's 11 in 30 encounters . However, DC's recent form and home advantage could tip the scales in their favor.​

Also Read

Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans

It's good to see bowlers making a difference this season: Prasidh Krishna

IPL

Highest successful run-chase in IPL history at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav completes another big milestone for MI vs LSG

MI vs LSG

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

DC vs RCB

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, toss stats

 
This high-stakes match promises intense competition, with both teams eager to solidify their positions in the playoff race.​
 
IPL 2025 DC vs RCB broadcast details
 
IPL 2025 DC vs RCB broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch DC vs RCB in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in IPL 2025?
The DC vs RCB match is scheduled for Saturday, April 27.
 
What is the venue for the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2025?
The match between DC and RCB will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
 
What time will the toss take place for the DC vs RCB match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be held at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the match start?
The DC vs RCB match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 27.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
 
Where to live stream the DC vs RCB match live in India?
The match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar via the app and website.

More From This Section

DC vs RCB

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB Playing 11, RCB batters vs DC bowlers matchups

Corbin Bosch

IPL 2025: Corbin Bosch makes debut for Mumbai Indians against LSG at home

Mayank Yadav

IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav returns to LSG's squad for MI match at Wankhede

MI vs LSG

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG Playing 11, MI batters vs LSG bowlers matchups

MI vs LSG

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

Topics : Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs RCB Playing 11DC vs RCB Pitch ReportMI vs LSG Playing11MI vs LSG Pitch ReportIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon