Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav completes another big milestone for MI vs LSG

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav completes another big milestone for MI vs LSG

Batting at a strike rate of above 165 in his 10 matches so far, Suryakumar Yadav completed 500 fours in the Indian Premier League for MI.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Suryakumar Yadav started his IPL 2025 match for Mumbai Indians against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium by collecting another big milestone for him in T20 cricket for MI.
 
With his first three boundaries on the day coming in the first innings, Suryakumar Yadav has now scored 500 boundaries in T20s for the Mumbai Indians.
 
SKY has been in fine form this season and has seen his performances grow with each and every MI match he has played this year. Batting at a strike rate of above 165 in his 10 matches so far, Suryakumar Yadav also completed 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League. 
 
 
Best strike rates for MI in IPL 2025 (In an innings)
Player Strike Rate
Suryakumar Yadav 300
Hardik Pandya 280
Suryakumar Yadav 226.66
Naman Dhir 223.52
 

More From This Section

MI vs LSG

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG Playing 11, MI batters vs LSG bowlers matchups

MI vs LSG

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

MI vs LSG

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG head-to-head, Mumbai weather forecast, toss stats

MI vs LSG

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG pitch report, highest score, stats of Wankhede Stadium

DC vs RCB

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB pitch report, highest score, stats of Delhi Stadium

Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs RCB Playing 11DC vs RCB Pitch ReportMI vs LSG Playing11MI vs LSG Pitch ReportIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon