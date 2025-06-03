IPL 2025 Final live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs PBKS match today?

After more than two thrilling months of high-octane cricket, the grand finale of the Indian Premier League 2025 is finally here. Tonight, the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is hosting a historic showdown between two title-hungry teams, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, have showcased a fierce determination this season. After securing second place in the league stage with nine victories in 14 matches, they delivered a commanding performance in Qualifier 1. RCB dismantled Punjab Kings for a mere 101 runs at Mullanpur and chased down the target with remarkable ease, clinching the win by eight wickets and with a remarkable 60 balls remaining.
However, Punjab Kings were not ready to exit the tournament quietly. Guided by the composed yet resolute Shreyas Iyer, PBKS staged a strong comeback in Qualifier 2 against the formidable Mumbai Indians. Chasing a challenging target of 204, Iyer led from the front with a brilliant unbeaten 87\*, steering Punjab to their first IPL final in 11 years. Their run-chase also made history, as PBKS became the first team to successfully chase a 200+ total against Mumbai Indians in the IPL.
IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS Broadcast Details
|IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to Watch RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings take place in the IPL 2025 Final?
The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final match is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, 2025.
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings match in the IPL 2025 Final?
The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What time will the toss take place for the RCB vs PBKS match in the IPL 2025 Final?
The toss for the RCB vs PBKS Final will be held at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the RCB vs PBKS match in the IPL 2025 Final start?
The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the RCB vs PBKS match in the IPL 2025 Final in India?
The RCB vs PBKS Final will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
Where to stream the RCB vs PBKS match live in India?
You can stream the match live on JioHotstar via its app and official website.