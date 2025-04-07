Monday, April 07, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 MI vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the details related to streaming and broadcast of the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru here

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), once again find themselves in trouble early in the season after losing three of their first four matches in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 so far. However, they  have the chance to get back on track as they host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 20 of the season at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium, today. In the match MI won the toss and opted to field first. To more good news for the home side thier former skipper Rohit Sharma and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made a return to playing 11 today. RCB fielded an unchanged 11.  Check IPL 2025 Match 20: MI vs RCB live score, match updates and full scorecard here
 
 
MI might face some struggle against RCB, who have looked far better than in their previous seasons, with players like Phil Salt and skipper Rajat Patidar in dominating form. However, they will draw inspiration from the fact that their only win of the season came at this very venue against KKR. But how can you watch this high-stakes match across the globe on your TV and mobile phones? Check all the details below.
 
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 

How to watch MI vs RCB in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in IPL 2025? 

The match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 7 (Monday).
 
What is the venue for the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2025? 
The match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2025? 
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between MI and RCB will take place at 7 PM IST.
 
When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 begin on April 7? 
The IPL 2025 match between MI and RCB will start at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2025 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India? 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India? 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

