IPL 2025: Who is Priyash Arya? Batter to score fastest century vs CSK

IPL 2025: Who is Priyash Arya? Batter to score fastest century vs CSK

Priyansh also recorded joint fourth fastest century in IPL history alongside Yusuf Pathan

Priyansh Arya

Priyansh Arya (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), that is IPL 2025, continues to produce new cricket stars almost every day. The latest addition to the list came today in match number 22 of the season, which saw 24-year-old Priyansh Arya of Punjab Kings score a 39-ball 100 against CSK. This is the joint-fourth fastest cenuty IPL history and fastest century against CSK. He missed the fastest IPL 2025 fifty record earlier by just one ball but was able to beat Travis Head of SRH’s record of 21 balls for the second-fastest fifty also by scoring his fifty in just 19 balls. 
 
 
Fastest centuries in IPL: 
Player Balls Match Venue Date
CH Gayle 30 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors Bangalore 23 April 2013
YK Pathan 37 Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians Mumbai 13 March 2010
DA Miller 38 Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore Mohali 06 May 2013
Travis Head 39 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru 15 April 2024
Priyansh Arya 39 PBKS v CSK Mullanpur Stadium 08 April 2025
Will Jacks 41 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 28 April 2024
AC Gilchrist 42 Deccan Chargers v Mumbai Indians Mumbai 27 April 2008
AB de Villiers 43 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Lions Bangalore 14 May 2016
DA Warner 43 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad 30 April 2017
ST Jayasuriya 45 Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 14 May 2008
MA Agarwal 45 Kings XI Punjab v Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 27 Sep 2020
Jonny Bairstow 45 Kings XI Punjab v KKR Eden Gardens 26 April 2024
Ishan Kishan 45 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad 23 March 2025
M Vijay 46 Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals Chennai 03 April 2010
CH Gayle 46 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab Bangalore 06 May 2011
CH Gayle 46 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab Bangalore 06 May 20
 
Fastest 50 in IPL 2025
 
Rank Player (Team) Balls Taken Against Venue Match Date
1 Nicholas Pooran (LSG) 18 SRH - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 27 March 2025
2 Priyansh Arya (PBKS) 19 CSK - Mullanpur Stadium 08 April 2025
3 Travis Head (SRH) 21 RR - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 23 March 2025
4 Nicholas Pooran (LSG) 21 KKR - Eden Gardens 08 April 2025
5 Mitchell Marsh (LSG) 21 DC - Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium 24 March 2025
6 Nitish Rana (RR) 21 CSK - ACA Stadium 30 March 2025
7 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 22 MI - MA Chidambaram Stadium 23 March 2025
8 Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 23 LSG - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium 01 April 2025
9 Nicholas Pooran (LSG) 24 DC - Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium 24 March 2025
10 Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) 25 SRH - Eden Gardens 03 April 2025

Record start
 
Priyansh started his innings today with a record by hitting a first-ball six. He is now only the fourth batter in IPL history to hit a six off the first ball of a match.
 
Player Opponent Venue Match Date
Naman Ojha KKR Durban 2009
Virat Kohli RR Bengaluru 2019
Phil Salt MI Kolkata 2024
Priyansh Arya CSK Mullanpur 2025
 
Who is Priyansh Arya?
 
Priyansh Arya is a talented left-handed opening batter from Delhi, India, born on January 18, 2001. He is known for his explosive batting style and has made a significant impact in domestic cricket, particularly in the Delhi Premier League. Arya started with a strong performance, scoring 57 runs in 30 balls, and followed it up with consistent scores, including a remarkable 120 runs off 50 balls in a match against North Delhi Strikers. His impressive form earned him a spot in the Delhi squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scored 102 runs in 43 balls against Uttar Pradesh.

