IPL 2025: India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav joins MI camp at Wankhede

Surya, who was named India's T20 skipper following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format after the 2024 T20 World Cup, could be seen leading MI in the tournament opener against CSK

With just five days left for the start of IPL 2025, players continue to join their respective sides at their camps. The five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), who are currently engaged in practice sessions at Wankhede ahead of their season opener against their big rivals, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in Chennai, received a massive boost as India’s T20 skipper and explosive middle-order batter, Suryakumar Yadav, finally joined MI’s camp on Sunday.
 
Surya, who was named India’s T20 skipper following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the format after the 2024 T20 World Cup, has been struggling with the bat but remains top-notch with his captaincy skills and is yet to lose a series while leading the men in blue.
 
 
However, if MI want to end their five-year trophy drought, they will need Surya in form as a batter, along with a supporting role in the field for regular skipper Hardik Pandya.
 
Who will lead MI vs CSK? 
While Hardik Pandya will continue as MI’s skipper in IPL 2025, the team will have to appoint a new captain for their season opener against CSK on March 23, as Hardik will be banned for the match after suffering a slow over-rate penalty three times in IPL 2024. While fans are expecting Rohit Sharma to lead MI one more time in Chennai, the team management may decide to hand the role to Surya due to his recent form in the shortest format. 

Wait for Rohit continues 
While most of MI’s players have already joined the team in Mumbai, the wait for their former skipper, Rohit Sharma, continues. After leading India to victory in the Champions Trophy in Dubai, Rohit is enjoying a short vacation in the Maldives with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and daughter, Samaira. The Indian captain shared scenic beachside photos on Holi, March 14. While many players have joined IPL 2025 pre-season camps, some from the title-winning squad have opted for a brief break before the upcoming T20 season.

