Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: CSK's Ayush Mhatre becomes 3rd youngest player to score IPL fifty

IPL 2025: CSK's Ayush Mhatre becomes 3rd youngest player to score IPL fifty

Mhatre earlier went unsold during the IPL 2025 mega auction and was later roped in by CSK as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ayush Mahtre

Ayush Mahtre (Pic: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chennai Super Kings’ Ayush Mhatre created history on Saturday against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, as the 17-year-old scored his maiden IPL half-century in just 25 balls to become the third-youngest player to score a fifty in the IPL. Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi tops the list, having scored his maiden IPL half-century earlier this season against Gujarat Titans at just 14 years and 23 days of age. Mhatre missed his much deserved century by 6 runs after being dismissed on 94. 
 
Notably, Mhatre had gone unsold during the IPL 2025 mega auction and was later roped in by CSK as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out of the season due to an elbow injury.
 
 
Youngest players to score century in IPL:
 
Rank Player Team Age Opposition Ground Start Date
1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 14y 23d v GT Jaipur 28-Apr-25
2 R Parag Rajasthan Royals 17y 175d v DC Delhi 04-May-19
3 Ayush Mhatre Chennai Super Kings 17y 291d v RCB Bengaluru 03-May-25
4 SV Samson Rajasthan Royals 18y 169d v RCB Jaipur 29-Apr-13
5 PP Shaw Delhi Daredevils 18y 169d v KKR Delhi 27-Apr-18
6 PP Shaw Delhi Daredevils 18y 177d v SRH Hyderabad 05-May-18
7 RR Pant Delhi Daredevils 18y 212d v Guj Lions Rajkot 03-May-16
8 Shubman Gill Kolkata Knight Riders 18y 237d v CSK Eden Gardens 03-May-18
9 Ishan Kishan Gujarat Lions 18y 299d v SRH Kanpur 13-May-17
10 SP Goswami Royal Challengers Bangalore 19y 1d v Daredevils Bengaluru 19-May-08
 
Who is Ayush Mhatre – CSK's 17-year-old prodigy?

Also Read

RCB vs CSK live streaming

IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

(L-R) Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Romario Shepherd and Pat Cummins

Who scored fastest fifty in IPL? Check top 10 fastest half-century's here

IPL 2025 key stats: Virat Kohli has 505 runs and Prasidh Krishna has 19 wickets

IPL 2025 points table: RCB, PBKS, KKR, LSG rankings; top batters, bowlers

Romario Shepherd

RCB vs CSK: Romario Shepherd slams fastest half century in IPL 2025

PBKS vs LSG

IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

 
Ayush Mhatre, born on 16 July 2007 in Virar, Maharashtra, is emerging as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket. Hailing from the Nallasopara area within Virar, Mhatre’s journey began at the age of six, but it wasn’t until his mid-teens that he seriously pursued the game as a profession. To fuel his passion, he would make the long 80-kilometre commute by train from Virar to Churchgate, near the iconic Wankhede Stadium—a daily grind that highlighted his dedication and hunger for success.
 
An aggressive opening batter, Mhatre burst onto the domestic scene with Mumbai during the 2024-25 season. He made his first-class debut in the Irani Cup at just 17 and quickly made headlines by smashing a remarkable 176 against Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy. That innings not only showcased his talent but also cemented his place in the record books as the youngest cricketer to score over 150 runs in a men’s List A game—surpassing the previous benchmark set by Yashasvi Jaiswal.
 
On April 20, 2025, Mhatre took another significant leap in his career by making his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings.

More From This Section

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli becomes first batter to hit 300+ sixes for a single IPL team

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli equals David Warner's record of most half-centuries in the IPL

Josh Hazlewood

IPL 2025: Why star pacer Hazlewood is not part of RCB playing 11 vs CSK?

RCB vs CSK playing 11

IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK Playing 11, RCB batters vs CSK bowlers matchups

KKR vs RR

IPL 2025: KKR vs RR playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSBI Q4 ResultsStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon