Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Virat Kohli left fuming despite Salt's brilliant save on boundary

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli left fuming despite Salt's brilliant save on boundary

Phil Salt dropped Yashasvi Jaiswal on the last ball of the 13th over off Krunal Pandya's bowling

Kohli and Salt

Kohli and Salt (L-R)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is taking on Rajasthan Royals in match number 28 of IPL 2025 at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Stadium. RCB won the toss and opted to field first, but their decision backfired as Yashasvi Jaiswal kept them on the sidelines with his brilliant half-century. RCB’s bowling and fielding looked sloppy today as they dropped two catches in the match. While Yash Dayal dropping Parag was a blunder, the second catch of the day was when Phil Salt dropped Jaiswal on the last ball of the 13th over at deep mid-wicket. Salt jumped in the air while running, and when he felt he would cross the line, he dropped the ball inside, saving five runs for his team.
 
 
While everyone on the internet and the commentators were left in awe of Salt’s brilliant effort, RCB’s former skipper Virat Kohli was left fuming and was visibly frustrated with Salt’s decision to leave the ball instead of holding on to it. 

More From This Section

IPL 2025 RR vs RCB broadcast details

IPL 2025 RR vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

RR vs RCB playing 11

IPL 2025: RR vs RCB playing 11, RCB batters vs RR bowlers matchups & more

Pitch report for RR vs RCB

IPL 2025: RR vs RCB pitch report, highest score, stats of Jaipur Stadium

DC vs MI

IPL 2025: DC vs MI playing 11, MI batters vs DC bowlers matchups

Josh Hazlewood

IPL 2025: How has Josh Hazlewood transformed RCB's pace attack in IPL?

Topics : Virat Kohli Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

RR vs RCB LIVE ScoreRR vs RCB Playing 11RR vs RCB Pitch ReportDC vs MI Playing 11DC vs MI Pitch ReportGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon