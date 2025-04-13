IPL 2025 RR vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a crucial IPL 2025 clash on Sunday, April 13 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Both sides are looking to bounce back from recent defeats — RCB lost to Delhi Capitals, while RR suffered a heavy 58-run loss to Gujarat Titans. Check IPL 2025 Match 28: RR vs RCB live score, match updates and full scorecard here
RCB, currently fourth with three wins in five games, will rely on the opening duo of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli to combat RR’s express pacer Jofra Archer, who has been in red-hot form. Archer’s fiery pace and recent breakthroughs provide a much-needed boost for RR’s struggling bowling unit.
RCB’s batting looks sharp with Rajat Patidar in form and big-hitters like Tim David and Liam Livingstone. RR, on the other hand, will seek runs from Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag after a disappointing last outing.
IPL 2025 RR vs RCB broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 13 (Sunday).
What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2025?
The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
What time will the toss take place for the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between RR and RCB will take place at 3:00 PM IST.
When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match start on April 13?
The IPL 2025 match between RR and RCB will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match between RR and RCB live in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India?
JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the RR vs RCB match in India on both its app and website.