IPL 2025 DC vs MI live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025 DC vs MI live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match between DC and MI live in India.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have emerged as the surprise package of IPL 2025, sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with a flawless record so far. As they gear up to host Match 29 of the season, DC will lock horns with the struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The toss is scheduled for 7 PM IST, with KL Rahul—fresh off a memorable win against CSK—set to lead Delhi once again.
 
On the other side, Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, are desperate to turn things around. With just one win from five matches, MI find themselves in ninth place, but their losses have often been narrow, showing glimpses of potential. Rohit has looked in good touch, and the return of Jasprit Bumrah has added depth and firepower to their bowling attack.  Check DC vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
 
Despite their position on the table, both teams are known for their strong chasing abilities, which sets the stage for a high-octane contest. With the Delhi-Mumbai rivalry reignited, fans can expect a cracker of a match under the lights. 
 
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch DC vs MI in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 13 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue for the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025?
The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between DC and MI will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match start on April 13?
The IPL 2025 match between DC and MI will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match between DC and MI live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in India?
JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the DC vs MI match in India on both its app and website.

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

