IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch GT vs PBKS cricket match live?

Shreyas Iyer will captain Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL opener against Gujarat Titans (GT), aiming to secure the franchise's first-ever IPL title after 18 years. Iyer, known for his leadership success with Kolkata Knight Riders’ title win last season, reunites with coach Ricky Ponting for a fresh start. Meanwhile, GT, led by Shubman Gill, hopes to recover from their disappointing eighth-place finish in 2024.
GT's batting line-up depends on Gill, Jos Buttler, and Sherfane Rutherford, while their bowling attack is led by Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Rashid Khan. For Punjab, Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell are key batters, with Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson spearheading the pace attack. Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar will handle the spin duties.
Both Iyer and Gill are in excellent form following strong performances in India’s Champions Trophy win, setting the stage for an exciting contest. Check IPL 2025 Match 5: GT vs PBKS live score, match updates and full scorecard here
IPL 2025 GT vs PBKS broadcast details
India & Bhutan:
Also Read
- Telecast: Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)
- Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar
Nepal, Sri Lanka & Maldives:
- Telecast: Star Sports
- Streaming: Yupp TV
Pakistan:
- Streaming: Yupp TV
UK & Ireland:
- Telecast: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
- Streaming: Sky Go
USA & Canada:
- Telecast: Willow TV
- Streaming: Willow TV App
Bangladesh:
- Telecast: Gazi TV
- Streaming: Rabbitholebd
Australia:
- Telecast: Foxtel (via Channel 501)
- Streaming: Kayo, Foxtel App
Afghanistan:
- Telecast: RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia & Brunei:
- Telecast: Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan Territories:
- Telecast: SuperSport
- Streaming: SuperSport App
MENA / UAE:
- Telecast: CricLife1 on eLife
- Streaming: StarzPlay
Hong Kong:
- Telecast: PCCW
Singapore:
- Telecast: StarHub
Caribbean:
- Telecast: Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
- Streaming: Flow Sports App
New Zealand:
- Telecast: Sky Sport NZ
- Streaming: Sky Go NZ
Papua New Guinea:
- Telecast: EMTV
Arab World:
- Telecast: BeIN Sports
- Streaming: BeIN Connect
Maldives:
- Telecast: Medianet
Streaming: Yupp TV
How to watch GT vs PBKS in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 25 (Tuesday).
What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025?
The match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25.
What time will the toss take place for the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between GT and PBKS will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 begin on March 25?
The IPL 2025 match between GT and PBKS will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.
Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here