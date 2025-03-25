Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 06:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch GT vs PBKS cricket match live?

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch GT vs PBKS cricket match live?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website. Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.

GT vs PBKS broadcast details

GT vs PBKS broadcast details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shreyas Iyer will captain Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL opener against Gujarat Titans (GT), aiming to secure the franchise's first-ever IPL title after 18 years. Iyer, known for his leadership success with Kolkata Knight Riders’ title win last season, reunites with coach Ricky Ponting for a fresh start. Meanwhile, GT, led by Shubman Gill, hopes to recover from their disappointing eighth-place finish in 2024.
 
GT's batting line-up depends on Gill, Jos Buttler, and Sherfane Rutherford, while their bowling attack is led by Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Rashid Khan. For Punjab, Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell are key batters, with Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson spearheading the pace attack. Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar will handle the spin duties.
 
 
Both Iyer and Gill are in excellent form following strong performances in India’s Champions Trophy win, setting the stage for an exciting contest.  Check IPL 2025 Match 5: GT vs PBKS live score, match updates and full scorecard here
 
IPL 2025 GT vs PBKS broadcast details 
India & Bhutan:

Also Read

IPL 2025 today's match: Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Live cricket score updates on March 25 from Ahmedabad

GT vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Experienced Iyer vs Youngster Gill after toss at 7 PM IST

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni defends impact player rule in IPL, calls it part of evolution

GT vs PBKS playing 11

IPL 2025: GT vs PBKS playing 11; Gill and Iyer's captaincy record in IPL

Mayank Yadav

How Mayank Yadav's new freak injury could worsen LSG's strategy in IPL 2025

Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report

IPL 2025 GT vs PBKS: Ahmedabad Pitch report, Narendra Modi Stadium's stats

  • Telecast: Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)
  • Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar
Nepal, Sri Lanka & Maldives:
  • Telecast: Star Sports
  • Streaming: Yupp TV
Pakistan:
  • Streaming: Yupp TV
UK & Ireland:
  • Telecast: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
  • Streaming: Sky Go
USA & Canada:
  • Telecast: Willow TV
  • Streaming: Willow TV App
Bangladesh:
  • Telecast: Gazi TV
  • Streaming: Rabbitholebd
Australia:
  • Telecast: Foxtel (via Channel 501)
  • Streaming: Kayo, Foxtel App
Afghanistan:
  • Telecast: RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia & Brunei:
  • Telecast: Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan Territories:
  • Telecast: SuperSport
  • Streaming: SuperSport App
MENA / UAE:
  • Telecast: CricLife1 on eLife
  • Streaming: StarzPlay
Hong Kong:
  • Telecast: PCCW
Singapore:
  • Telecast: StarHub
Caribbean:
  • Telecast: Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
  • Streaming: Flow Sports App
New Zealand:
  • Telecast: Sky Sport NZ
  • Streaming: Sky Go NZ
Papua New Guinea:
  • Telecast: EMTV
Arab World:
  • Telecast: BeIN Sports
  • Streaming: BeIN Connect
Maldives:
  • Telecast: Medianet
 
Streaming: Yupp TV

How to watch GT vs PBKS in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2025? 
The match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 25 (Tuesday).
 
What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025? 
The match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025? 
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between GT and PBKS will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 begin on March 25? 
The IPL 2025 match between GT and PBKS will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in India? 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in India? 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website. 
Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 
 

More From This Section

KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty

KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty blessed with a baby girl on Monday

MS Dhoni during CSK vs MI match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

IPL 2025: Dhoni could still score a fifty for CSK at the age of 50 - Sidhu

Orange Cap winners list of IPL

Marsh to Kohli: Full list of Orange Cap winners in IPL's 17 seasons

IPL 2022 LSG Avesh Khan

IPL 2025: LSG pacer Avesh Khan attains full recovery from knee injury

Rishabh Pant

IPL 2025: Pant believes LSG need to improve their basics after loss vs DC

Topics : Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Punjab Kings T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon