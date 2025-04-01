Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya hails MI scouts after Ashwani's dream debut vs KKR

IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya hails MI scouts after Ashwani's dream debut vs KKR

Opting to bowl, MI rode on Kumar's brilliant display with the ball to bundle out KKR for 116 before they chased down the target in 12.5 overs

Ashwani Kumar

Ashwani Kumar (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Skipper Hardik Pandya on Monday credited Mumbai Indians' scouting team for unearthing fresh talent after debutant left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar starred for the side in its eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here.

Opting to bowl, MI rode on Kumar's brilliant display with the ball to bundle out KKR for 116 before they chased down the target in 12.5 overs.

Left-arm pacer Kumar became the first Indian to take four wickets on IPL debut and help restrict KKR, who were bowled out in 16.2 overs.

"Very satisfying to win, especially at home. The way we did it, as a group, everyone chipped in - can't be happier. It's always a challenge of picking one guy here and there. With our team it's pretty sorted with the players who we are backing.

 

"This wicket just offered a bit more and we thought Ashwani can come in and bowl the way he bowled. First of all, it's all because of the scouts. All MI scouts have gone all the places and picked these young kids," Pandya said after the team's first win of the season.

"We played a practice game and it looked like he had that zip and late swing, had a different action and plus he is a leftie. The way he took that wicket of (Andre) Russell was a very crucial wicket. And especially, how he started with that catch of Quinton. Was great to see a fast bowler jumping that high."  KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane said it was collective batting failure from his team  "Collective batting failure, it was a good wicket to bat on. 180-190 would have been a good total on this pitch. We expect that (here), it has good bounce. When you are fighting against the bounce, that is what we did, you have to use it sometimes - we have to learn really fast.

"Bowlers were trying their best but not much runs on the board," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

LSG vs PBKS

LSG vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Lucknow eyeing 1st home win, Toss at 7 PM IST

LSG vs PBKS broadcast details

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch LSG vs PBKS cricket match live?

LSG vs PBKS head-to-head

IPL 2025: LSG vs PBKS head-to-head record, key toss stats in Lucknow

IPL 2025 opening ceremony

Jio extends offers; check how fans can watch IPL for free on JioHotstar

IPL 2025

Here's how Jio users can live stream IPL 2025 for free on JioHotstar

Topics : Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon