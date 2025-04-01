Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 07:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch LSG vs PBKS cricket match live?

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch LSG vs PBKS cricket match live?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings

LSG vs PBKS broadcast details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to register their first home win of the season as they take on a confident Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an exciting IPL clash tonight. 

Shreyas Iyer won the toss as Punjab Kings will be bowling first against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow.  Both skippers after the toss:   Shreyas Iyer: We are going to bowl first. It's a new ground, new pitch, dew could be a factor as well and this being a red-soil pitch, we want to chase. The players have the freedom to express themselves. You have to play the situation, the important goal is to win. We try to keep things simple. We don't know how the pitch is going to play but we have to adjust quickly. Lockie comes into the team.  Rishabh Pant: We wanted to bowl first but there are things which are not under our control so happy to bat first. There are a lot of people who have come to support us, we are definitely going to give our best. No changes for us.  LSG playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi  PBKS playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

  All eyes will be on LSG skipper Rishabh Pant, who is yet to justify his record-breaking Rs 27 crore price tag after two underwhelming outings with the bat. While LSG bounced back from a heartbreaking one-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals with a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pant managed scores of 0 and 15, leaving him desperate for a turnaround. 
 
 
Punjab, on the other hand, has been thriving under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership. The Rs 26.75 crore buy led from the front with a match-winning 97 not out against Gujarat Titans, supported by the explosive Priyansh Arya and Shashank Singh. With spinners likely to play a key role on the Ekana pitch, the stage is set for a thrilling contest between two power-packed line-ups.

How to watch LSG vs PBKS in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2025? 
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 1 (Tuesday).
 
What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025? 
The match will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 1.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025? 
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between LSG and PBKS will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 begin? 
The IPL 2025 match between LSG and PBKS will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in India? 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in India? 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.
 
IPL 2025 LSG vs PBKS broadcast details 
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet 
 
Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 
 

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

