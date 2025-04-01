IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch LSG vs PBKS cricket match live?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to register their first home win of the season as they take on a confident Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an exciting IPL clash tonight.
All eyes will be on LSG skipper Rishabh Pant, who is yet to justify his record-breaking Rs 27 crore price tag after two underwhelming outings with the bat. While LSG bounced back from a heartbreaking one-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals with a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pant managed scores of 0 and 15, leaving him desperate for a turnaround.
Punjab, on the other hand, has been thriving under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership. The Rs 26.75 crore buy led from the front with a match-winning 97 not out against Gujarat Titans, supported by the explosive Priyansh Arya and Shashank Singh. With spinners likely to play a key role on the Ekana pitch, the stage is set for a thrilling contest between two power-packed line-ups.
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 1 (Tuesday).
What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025?
The match will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 1.
What time will the toss take place for the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between LSG and PBKS will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 begin?
The IPL 2025 match between LSG and PBKS will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.
IPL 2025 LSG vs PBKS broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
