IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will clash in match 52 of IPL 2025 at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, on Sunday, May 4. PBKS, currently in fourth spot on the table with six wins and one no-result from 10 matches, will aim to strengthen their bid for a top-two finish and secure a smoother playoff route. Meanwhile, LSG, with five wins from 10 matches, will also look to boost their chances of playoff qualification. All eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, who share a long-standing history from their time at DC. Iyer’s sublime form continues, while Pant’s late-order spark will be crucial. But how can you watch the match on your TV and mobile phone across the globe? Take a look. Check full scorecard of PBKS vs LSG match in IPL 2025 here
IPL 2025 PBKS vs LSG Broadcast Details
|IPL 2025 PBKS vs LSG broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch PBKS vs LSG in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants take place in IPL 2025?
The PBKS vs LSG match is scheduled for Sunday, May 4, 2025.
What is the venue for the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.
What time will the toss take place for the PBKS vs LSG match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the PBKS vs LSG match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the PBKS vs LSG match in IPL 2025 start?
The PBKS vs LSG match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs LSG match in IPL 2025 in India?
The PBKS vs LSG match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
Where to stream the PBKS vs LSG match live in India?
You can stream the PBKS vs LSG match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.