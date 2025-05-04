Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / KKR vs RR Highlights: KKR keep playoff hopes alive, beat RR by 1 run

KKR vs RR Highlights: KKR keep playoff hopes alive, beat RR by 1 run

RR skipper Riyan parag's fiery 95 went in vain eventually as he couldn't see his side through on the night.

KKR vs RR

KKR vs RR

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kolkata Knight Riders win a last ball thriller against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to keep their IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive. A 1-run win on the night keep them barely in the contention for the top 4 as they now need 3 from 3 in order to stay in the tournament.  RR skipper Riyan parag's fiery 95 went in vain eventually as he couldn't see his side through on the night. The loss has them stuck on 8th spot with 3 wins in 12 games so far in the season. Vaibhav Arora was looking distraught after the last ball needed just 3 runs while he was given 22 runs to defend in the final over.  However, the pacer held his nerves and bowled a good last ball that saw the RR batters fail to take 2 runs and force a super over on the night.  RR opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi failed to score runs again today as he was sent back on his second delivery after scoring a boundary off the first one. It was skipper Parag that gave the side the much needed momentum with his 95 runs but he too couldn't keep his calm and stay till the end for his side. 
 
  Russell's fifty powers KKR to 206/4  Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders posted a formidable total of 206/4, setting a 207-run target for Rajasthan Royals.  
Opting to bat first, KKR suffered an early setback as Sunil Narine was dismissed for just 11 runs, bowled by Yudhvir Singh. However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ajinkya Rahane steadied the innings with a 38-run stand before Gurbaz fell to Maheesh Theekshana.
 
Rahane followed soon after, getting out for 30. It was then that Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Andre Russell injected momentum back into the innings, forging a 61-run partnership. Russell entertained the Eden Gardens crowd with his trademark big-hitting, bringing up his half-century in just 22 balls and finishing with 57 runs.
 
Raghuvanshi contributed a handy 44, narrowly missing out on a fifty. Rinku Singh added a valuable 19-run cameo in the final over, helping KKR cross the 200-run mark and finish strongly.
 

More From This Section

PBKS vs LSG Head-to-Head

IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG head-to-head, Dharamsala weather forecast, toss stats

PBKS vs LSG broadcast details

IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi fails again after century heroics for RR

KKR vs RR

IPL 2025: KKR vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Young talent shines in IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Top five young players who stole the spotlight from icons

Topics : Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Playing 11KKR vs RR Pitch ReportPBKS vs LSG Playing 11PBKS vs LSG Pitch ReportSBI Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon