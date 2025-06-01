IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 live streaming: Where to watch PBKS vs MI match today?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2025, with the high-stakes encounter scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Mumbai advanced to this stage after defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator, while Punjab arrive here following a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1.
This match is poised to be a thrilling contest, as the winner will secure a place in the final against RCB. With several star players on both sides, including captains Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer, fans can expect a competitive clash. Both leaders have made significant contributions throughout the season and will be key figures in this crucial game.
For Punjab Kings, this match presents a golden opportunity to reach the final and potentially lift their maiden IPL trophy. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, already five-time champions, are aiming for a record-extending sixth title. With so much at stake, cricket fans across the country will be eagerly tuning in to see which team comes out on top.
IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 PBKS vs MI Broadcast Details
|IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 PBKS vs MI broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
When will the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians take place in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2?
The PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match is scheduled for Sunday, June 1, 2025.
What is the venue for the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2?
The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What time will the toss take place for the PBKS vs MI match in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2?
The toss for the PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 will be held at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the PBKS vs MI match in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 start?
The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs MI match in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 in India?
The PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
Where to stream the PBKS vs MI match live in India?
You can stream the match live on JioHotstar via its app and official website.