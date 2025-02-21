Friday, February 21, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Will Dhoni retire after IPL 2025? Here's what 'Thala' said on retirement

Ahead of the 2025 season, Dhoni was once again retained as an uncapped player, signaling his continued participation in the league.

Bengaluru: CSK player MS Dhoni at a warm-up session before the start of the IPL 2024 cricket match between RCB and CSK, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (Photo:PTI)

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

All eyes will be on MS Dhoni, the legendary Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 kicks off on March 22. For countless fans, Dhoni is the driving force behind their passion for IPL, and his legacy within the league has only strengthened with time. Despite being 43 years old and having retired from international cricket nearly six years ago, Dhoni continues to perform at an elite level in the IPL. While retirement rumors swirl every year, the wicketkeeper-batter defies age and remains a crowd favorite, with his fans eagerly awaiting his every move.
 
Ahead of the 2025 season, Dhoni was once again retained as an uncapped player, signaling his continued participation in the league. While he hasn't directly addressed his retirement plans, his recent statements suggest that he intends to enjoy his time on the field for as long as possible.
 
 
In an interview with PTI, Dhoni shared his thoughts: “I’ve retired since 2019, so it will be a while before I stop playing. What I’ve been doing in the meantime is just enjoying cricket, as I did when I was a child. Back then, 4 o'clock in the afternoon meant it was sports time, so we’d play cricket whenever possible. If it rained, we’d switch to football. I want to keep playing with that same carefree spirit… although it’s easier said than done."  ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Skipper Hardik Pandya sports the new jersey of Mumbai Indians  Dhoni's unforgettable influence on Indian cricket
 
As one of India's most iconic cricket captains, Dhoni played a pivotal role in transforming India into a cricketing powerhouse. Under his leadership, India achieved unparalleled success, clinching all three major ICC white-ball titles — the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. This made him the only captain to have won all three prestigious tournaments.
 
Offering wisdom for the younger generation of cricketers, Dhoni emphasized the importance of cherishing the opportunity to represent the country: “Not everyone gets the chance to play for India. For me, cricket was always about performing for my country. Every time we toured or competed on the big stage, we had the chance to make India proud. For me, the country always came first.”
 
Dhoni further explained the sacrifices that come with being a professional cricketer: “When I was playing, I focused entirely on cricket. I prioritized everything that benefited my game — my sleep schedule, my fitness, everything. Fun and friendships could wait for the right time. Recognizing that balance is crucial for your success,” he concluded.

