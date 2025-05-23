Friday, May 23, 2025 | 07:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 RCB vs SRH Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025 RCB vs SRH Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the details related to streaming and broadcast of the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad here

RCB vs SRH broadcast details

RCB vs SRH broadcast details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial IPL 2025 today, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, in match number 65 of the season. In the match RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first.  

RCB vs SRH playing 11 today:  RCB playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma  Impact players: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar, Manoj Bhandage, Jacon Bethell, Swapnil Singh  SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga  Impact players: Mohammed Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh  Here's what both captains said after toss:  Jitesh Sharma (RCB): It's my first time captaining RCB. I captained PBKS against SRH last year. We are thinking to bowl first, want to take most of the surface from the moisture. We are looking forward to finish the league on top of the table and enter the playoffs. The management has taken care of the players. We have a good atmosphere and culture. We want to win every game and win the cup. Rajat Patidar is the impact player. Mayank comes in for Padikkal.  Pat Cummins (SRH): We have shown some good signs in the last few games. We are building our team for the next season. We need to play more consistently. We need to be at our best. Last game we chased down 200 comfortably. I have been bowling with Shami. We would have bowled, not sure how it will play. We have three changes. Travis Head is back, Abhinav Manohar and Unadkat are in. 

 
 
 
Rajat Patidar-led RCB have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs but will now look to secure the win and push for a top finish on the points table, which will help them play Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025, providing them an extra match to qualify for the finals on June 3. On the other hand, SRH—who are already out of the IPL 2025 playoff race—will be playing for their pride and also to spoil some fun in RCB’s camp before the playoffs.

Also Read

RCB vs SRH live score

RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE IPL 2025: RCB win the toss and invite SRH to bat first

RCB vs KKR

RCB vs SRH: Why Jitesh leading despite Rajat Patidar in RCB playing 11?

RCB vs SRH playing 11

IPL 2025 today's match: RCB vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Pitch report for RCB vs SRH

IPL 2025: RCB vs SRH pitch report, highest score, Ekana Stadium key stats

IPL 2025 playoffs: Check all details about the playoffs here (Updated after every match)

4 Playoff spots sealed: What's next for RCB, MI, GT & PBKS in IPL 2025?

 
But how can you watch the match on your TV and mobile phone across the globe? Take a look.
 
IPL 2025 RCB vs SRH Broadcast Details 
IPL 2025 RCB vs SRH broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch RCB vs SRH in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2025? 
The RCB vs SRH match is scheduled for Friday, May 23, 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025? 
The match will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
 
What time will the toss take place for the RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2025? 
The toss for the RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2025 start? 
The RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2025 in India? 
The RCB vs SRH match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the RCB vs SRH match live in India? 
You can stream the RCB vs SRH match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.

More From This Section

IPL 2025

IPL 2025 points table: top four teams, playoffs venue, top batters bowlers

IPL 2025 Fair Play Award

Which team has the best chance of winning IPL 2025 Fair Play Award?

Kohli and Sudharsan (L-R)

Sai Sudharsan to Virat Kohli: Full list of IPL 2025 Orange Cap contenders

Prasidh and Noor (L-R)

Prasidh Krishna to Noor Ahmad: Full list of IPL 2025 Purple Cap contenders

RCB vs SRH

IPL 2025: RCB vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon