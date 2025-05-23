IPL 2025 RCB vs SRH Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial IPL 2025 today, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, in match number 65 of the season. In the match RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Rajat Patidar-led RCB have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs but will now look to secure the win and push for a top finish on the points table, which will help them play Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025, providing them an extra match to qualify for the finals on June 3. On the other hand, SRH—who are already out of the IPL 2025 playoff race—will be playing for their pride and also to spoil some fun in RCB’s camp before the playoffs.
But how can you watch the match on your TV and mobile phone across the globe? Take a look.
IPL 2025 RCB vs SRH Broadcast Details
|IPL 2025 RCB vs SRH broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to Watch RCB vs SRH in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2025?
The RCB vs SRH match is scheduled for Friday, May 23, 2025.
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
What time will the toss take place for the RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 pm IST.
When will the RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2025 start?
The RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2025 in India?
The RCB vs SRH match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
Where to stream the RCB vs SRH match live in India?
You can stream the RCB vs SRH match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.