IPL 2025 Retention LIVE UPDATES: Focus on Pant, Rohit, Iyer's retention ahead of final confirmation
From 5 PM today, 10 franchises will unveil their IPL 2025 retention lists, igniting conversations and fueling speculations as some of the game's most revered names enters the auction pool
The stage is set, and anticipation pulses through the air as the countdown begins. Today, ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, a seismic event awaits cricket enthusiasts. From 5 PM IST, the ten franchises will unveil their IPL 2025 retention lists, igniting conversations and fueling speculations as some of the game’s most revered names face the prospect of entering the auction pool. As the end of the road looms for several seasoned players, youth and vigour are expected to dominate the franchises’ retention strategies.
Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant: The Strategic Departures
In a move blending shock and strategy, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have elected to part ways with Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, respectively. This strategic decision not only places them in the auction pool but signals a dramatic turn for franchises on the lookout for potential captains to infuse their squads with energy and leadership.
Rishabh Pant Exits DC, Becomes the Hottest Auction Prospect
Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals’ dynamic keeper-batter, has left his long-standing team following management changes within the GMR-owned franchise. With Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Porel, and Tristan Stubbs forming DC’s core, Pant’s release marks both the end of an era and the rise of a new DC vision, making him one of the auction’s most sought-after players.
MS Dhoni's gift to his fans
It is now confirmed: the 43-year-old MS Dhoni will indeed continue his storied journey on the field. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be able to retain their iconic captain and five-time IPL champion for a modest sum of Rs 4 crore. This comes thanks to the reinstatement of a rule allowing Indian players, who have neither played international cricket in the past five years nor hold a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) central contract, to be classified under a specific retention category.
SRH's core is sorted
Sunrisers Hyderabad, the runners-up of IPL 2024, have finalised their five retentions for the upcoming season. Having previously secured deals with Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, and Abhishek Sharma, SRH has now added Travis Head and Nitish Reddy to complete their core roster.
Flexible Retention Strategy: Distributing Rs 75 Crore Among Retained Players
IPL teams have the freedom to allocate their Rs 75 crore retention budget flexibly when retaining five players. This allows teams to negotiate custom retention amounts, as long as the total deduction does not exceed Rs 75 crore. Here’s how teams can approach this flexible strategy:
- One capped player: The minimum deduction would be Rs 18 crore.
- Two capped players: At least Rs 32 crore would be deducted (Rs 18 + Rs 14), or higher based on agreed retention payments.
- Three capped players: A minimum deduction of Rs 43 crore (Rs 18 + Rs 14 + Rs 11).
- Four capped players: At least Rs 61 crore would be deducted (Rs 18 + Rs 14 + Rs 11 + Rs 18).
For five capped players, the total Rs 75 crore cap allows flexibility. For instance, a team may choose to retain its star player at Rs 23 crore, while negotiating a lower-than-standard amount for the fifth player. This approach empowers franchises to craft tailored retention deals that balance player value with budget strategy, all while staying within the Rs 75 crore threshold.
Each IPL franchise is working with a purse of Rs 120 crore this season—a substantial 20 per cent increase over last year—to assemble their ideal squads for IPL 2025. However, retaining key players comes with pre-set deductions from this budget:
The Cost of Loyalty: Player Retention Budget for IPL 2025
- First retained player: Rs 18 crore
- Second retained player: Rs 14 crore
- Third retained player: Rs 11 crore
- Fourth retained player: Rs 18 crore
- Fifth retained player: Rs 14 crore
- Uncapped Indian player: Rs 4 crore each
If a franchise chooses to retain five capped players, this would reduce their available purse by Rs 75 crore, leaving Rs 45 crore to complete their squad for the upcoming season. With strategic spending on these retention slots, franchises aim to strike the perfect balance between proven talent and fresh picks at the auction.
IPL 2025 retention rules: How many players can a team retain?
Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, each franchise can retain up to six players from their 2024 squad. Within this limit, they may choose a maximum of five capped players (Indian or overseas) and up to two uncapped Indian players. This six-player cap is the highest retention allowance ever permitted in the IPL, allowing teams to maintain a strong core while setting the stage for new talent and strategic acquisitions in the auction.
IPL 2025 retention: Franchisees to reveal retention list today
Welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2025 player retentions. Teams have until 5 PM today to finalise and submit their list of retained players. Most team rosters are nearly sorted, and reports on potential retentions are already surfacing. However, as the deadline nears, unexpected changes may still occur.
Stay tuned with us for all the live updates on IPL 2025 retentions.
