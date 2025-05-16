Friday, May 16, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: New Zealand's Will O'Rourke replace Mayank Yadav in LSG squad

IPL 2025: New Zealand's Will O'Rourke replace Mayank Yadav in LSG squad

Mayank Yadav's recent injury during IPL 2025 raises questions about BCCI's Centre of Excellence's decision to declare the 22-year-old pacer fit, as he was injured again after playing just two matches

Mayank Yadav

Mayank Yadav

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have suffered a major blow with speedster Mayank Yadav once again sidelined due to a recurring back injury. The young pacer has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025, prompting the franchise to bring in New Zealand’s Will O’Rourke as his replacement for a fee of ₹3 crore.
 
"Yadav sustained a back injury and is ruled out for the remainder of the season," confirmed the IPL in a press release. O’Rourke, who made his T20I debut for New Zealand against Pakistan in 2024, will make his maiden appearance in the Indian Premier League. 
 
 
BCCI's CoE under scrutiny after Mayank Yadav's recurring Injury 
The BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (COE), formerly known as the National Cricket Academy (NCA), is facing criticism following Mayank’s second injury setback in just over a year. Once considered India’s fastest bowler in the making, the 22-year-old’s rehabilitation process and return to professional cricket are now being questioned by experts in the field.

Also Read

Rahul Dravid, Eugene Levy

Hollywood meets IPL: Schitt's Eugene Levy joins Rajasthan Royals fan club

MS Dhoni, Dhoni, CSK

How can fans book tickets for MS Dhoni's last probable IPL match in Delhi?

MI's playoff qualification scenario in IPL 2025

IPL 2025 MI playoffs scenarios: How Mumbai can confirm top-four finish?

IPL tickets sold out

IPL 2025: DC vs GT and KKR vs RCB match tickets sold out days before action

PBKS IPL 2025 playoff scenario

IPL 2025 PBKS playoffs scenarios: Can Punjab end their decade-long wait?

 
Mayank was one of three players retained by LSG ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Returning to action after a six-month rehab spell, he featured in just two matches—against Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings—before IPL 2025 was paused due to India-Pakistan geopolitical tensions. In those games, Mayank gave away 100 runs across eight overs and managed to pick up two wickets. Observers noted a significant drop in his pace and a visible change in bowling action from side-on to chest-on, raising questions over the effectiveness of his rehab and reconditioning. 
Fastest delivery of Mayank Yadav in IPL
Sl No Player Teams Ball Speed (Kph)
1 Mayank Yadav LSG 156.7
2 Mayank Yadav LSG 155.8
3 Nandre Burger RR 153
Speeds mentioned here of IPL's previous season 
Mayank Uadav played just nine T20s in 13 Months: A Fragile Return 
Between March 30, 2024, and May 4, 2025, Mayank played only nine T20 matches. He initially caught attention during IPL 2024 with blistering speeds regularly exceeding 150 kmph. But a stress-related back injury in April 2024 cut that season short, sidelining him for half a year. Upon his return, he was fast-tracked into India’s T20I squad for the Bangladesh series by national selectors Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir.
 
Unfortunately, the back issue resurfaced soon after, forcing him to miss the entire domestic season and undergo further rehab at the COE. 
Mayank Yadav's Bowling Career Summary
Format M Inn B Runs Wkts Avg Econ SR BBI BBM
Test 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -/- -/-
ODI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -/- -/-
T20 Internationals 3 3 72 83 4 20.75 6.92 18 2/32 2/32
IPL 6 6 121 185 9 20.56 9.17 13.44 3/14 3/14
 
Doubts over CoE protocols and communication 
Criticism has also been directed at the COE’s handling of Mayank’s rehabilitation. A former Strength and Conditioning expert at the NCA, while speaking to news agency Press Trust of India, questioned whether the pacer had been rushed back prematurely. “Was Mayank declared fit too soon without confirming his long-term recovery? There are major concerns regarding the rehab timeline not just for Mayank, but also for others like Umran Malik,” the trainer said.
 
With former head physiotherapist Nitin Patel having exited the BCCI setup, the lack of continuity and clarity around injury management is becoming more apparent. 
 
Hope amid uncertainty for Mayank’s future 
Despite being just 22, Mayank’s repeated injury setbacks could shake the confidence of national selectors. Although he currently holds a BCCI pace bowler’s contract, continued fitness issues might compel the board to consult international specialists to better manage his recovery and safeguard his promising career.
 
LSG mentor Zaheer Khan had earlier said that the franchise was closely following the regimen laid out by the NCA and was in “constant dialogue” with the board regarding Mayank’s workload and fitness.
 
Will O’Rourke steps in for his IPL debut
  Meanwhile, Will O’Rourke will take over Mayank’s place in the LSG squad. The Kiwi pacer, who has featured in five T20Is for New Zealand along with 10 Test and 17 ODI appearances, will be entering the IPL for the first time. The franchise will be banking on his international experience to bolster their bowling line-up in the final phase of the tournament.

More From This Section

IPL 2025 schedule DC

IPL 2025 revised schedule: DC matches timetable, live time, streaming

IPL 2025 schedule GT

IPL 2025 revised schedule: GT matches timetable, live time, streaming

DC IPL 2025 playoff qualification scenario

IPL 2025 DC playoffs scenarios: Can Delhi Capitals still regain their form?

Mustafizur Rahman

IPL 2025: DC sign Mustafizur Rahman as replacement for Jake Frazer-McGurk

Ryan Rickelton

South African players to miss remainder of IPL 2025? Here's what CSA said

Topics : Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants T20 cricket New Zealand cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckQ4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon