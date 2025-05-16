Friday, May 16, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Waiting to walk out from the Rohit stand, says Akash Ambani in tribute

Waiting to walk out from the Rohit stand, says Akash Ambani in tribute

Akash Ambani congratulated Rohit Sharma, celebrating the journey of a Borivali boy who rose to have a stand named after him at the iconic Wankhede Stadium

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

The level of the Divecha Pavilion at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium is set to be renamed after former India Test skipper Rohit Sharma. The decision was taken at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA’s) 86th general meeting held on 15 April. On the day of the big honour, five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians’ owner Akash Ambani congratulated the former MI skipper through a video on the social media platform X page of Mumbai Indians.
 
Ambani congratulated Rohit on the significant achievement while also stating that he cannot wait to walk out for MI’s last home game of the season from the stand named after Rohit Sharma.
 
 
Check full video here: 

A young boy from Borivali 
Akash Ambani extended his heartfelt congratulations to Rohit Sharma, acknowledging the incredible journey of a young boy from Borivali who has now etched his name on one of the most iconic cricket venues in the world — the Wankhede Stadium. He highlighted Rohit's remarkable progression from representing the Mumbai state side to leading the Indian national team and becoming a true legend for the Mumbai Indians. 
 
Ambani emphasised that such achievements have the power to inspire an entire generation. He expressed his excitement for the team’s final home game of the season at Wankhede, where Rohit’s name will now grace the stands — marking a fitting tribute to his extraordinary contributions to the game.
 
Recognition of a Mumbai icon 
The decision to honour Rohit was made during the MCA’s 86th Annual General Meeting held on 15 April. Officials cited his immense contributions to both Mumbai and Indian cricket, noting his achievements not only as a prolific batter but also as a respected leader.
 
Rohit himself once admitted that accolades like this were never part of his initial dreams. During a past T20 Mumbai League event, he had struggled to put his emotions into words, saying such recognition was something he never imagined when he first picked up a bat.
 
A Test career to remember 
Rohit Sharma's Test career ends with 67 matches, 4,301 runs, 12 centuries, and 18 fifties at an average of 40.57. Perhaps most impressively, India won every Test in which Rohit scored a hundred — a testament to his match-winning impact.
 
From learning the game at Azad Maidan to captaining India and leaving an indelible mark on the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit’s rise has been nothing short of inspirational.
 

First Published: May 16 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

