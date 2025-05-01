Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 11:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi departs for 2-ball duck after hitting century

IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi departs for 2-ball duck after hitting century

Coming into the match with high expectations after a record-breaking century in the previous game, fans were shocked seeing him get caught out at long on courtesy of a Deepak Chahar delivery.

In a dramatic turn of events during the IPL 2025 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who had recently taken the league by storm was dismissed for a 2-ball duck on the night.  Coming into the match with high expectations after a record-breaking century in the previous game, fans were shocked seeing him get caught out at long on courtesy of a Deepak Chahar delivery.    While the dismissal was a setback, it served as a reminder of the challenges young players face in the high-pressure world of IPL cricket. Despite the failure, Suryavanshi's potential remains undeniable, and fans and experts alike will be keenly watching how the prodigy bounces back in the matches ahead. One failure won’t define his promising career. 
MI bowlers force a RR batting meltdown 

A dominant bowling performance from the visiting side dismantled the Rajasthan Royals’ batting lineup during their chase of 218. The collapse began with Vaibhav, who was dismissed for a two-ball duck—just one match after scoring a brilliant century.

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal showed brief intent with a few attacking shots but was removed for 13 in the powerplay by Trent Boult. Such was the effectiveness of the Mumbai Indians’ bowlers that no RR batter managed to cross the 20-run mark. Karn Sharma spearheaded the attack with three wickets, while Boult and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two each. Deepak Chahar and Hardik Pandya chipped in with a wicket apiece to seal a clinical bowling effort.

 

