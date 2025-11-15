Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 retention: LSG's full list of retained players and players' salary

IPL 2026 retention: LSG's full list of retained players and players' salary

Among overseas players, LSG have parted ways with David Miller and West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph. These moves mark the franchise's strategic adjustments as they prepare for the upcoming season

LSG list of retained players

LSG list of retained players

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have announced their retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Following the official submission deadline of November 15, all 10 franchises confirmed their final squads with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
 
Key Overseas Releases
 
Among overseas players, LSG have parted ways with David Miller and West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph. These moves mark the franchise’s strategic adjustments as they prepare for the upcoming season. 
 
Changes in the Pace Department
 

Also Read

All you need to know about of traded, released and retained players ahead of IPL 2026 auction

IPL retentions: Full list of retained, traded, released players with salary

Mohd Shami to play for LSG under Rishabh Pant in IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Mohd Shami to play under Pant's captaincy at Lucknow Super Giants

Shardul Thakur

Mumbai Indians sign Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2026

IPL 2026 auction released players

Top 10 players that could be released from teams ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Lucknow Super Giants

LSG expected to bring in Abhay Sharma as new fielding coach for IPL 2026

 
In the Indian pace ranks, Akash Deep, who was acquired for INR 8.25 crore, has been released. The franchise has instead shown continued trust in Mayank Yadav, investing in his potential despite the injuries he has battled in recent seasons. Both the team and the player will hope for a much stronger campaign in IPL 2026.
 
Auction Readiness
 
With the retention decisions now finalised, LSG enters the IPL 2026 auction with a salary cap of INR 22.95 crore. These moves reflect their focus on balancing overseas talent and nurturing promising domestic players, aiming to build a competitive and well-rounded squad for the new season. 
LSG list of retained players 
Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh.
 

More From This Section

IPL 2026 Retention

IPL 2026 retentions LIVE updates: CSK release Pathirana; KKR release Russell, Venkatesh

Mumbai Indians full list of retentions for IPL 2026

IPL 2026 Retention: Mumbai Indians' retained, released players; full list

CSK full list of retained and released players ahead of ipl 2026 auction

IPL 2026 Retention: CSK's full list of retained players and players' salary

Gujarat Titans list of retained players

IPL 2026 Retention: Gujarat Titans' retained, released players; full list

SRH vs KKR

IPL 2026 Retention: SRH's full list of retained players and players' salary

Topics : Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon