IPL 2026 retention: LSG's full list of retained players and players' salary

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have announced their retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Following the official submission deadline of November 15, all 10 franchises confirmed their final squads with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Key Overseas Releases
Among overseas players, LSG have parted ways with David Miller and West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph. These moves mark the franchise’s strategic adjustments as they prepare for the upcoming season.
Changes in the Pace Department
In the Indian pace ranks, Akash Deep, who was acquired for INR 8.25 crore, has been released. The franchise has instead shown continued trust in Mayank Yadav, investing in his potential despite the injuries he has battled in recent seasons. Both the team and the player will hope for a much stronger campaign in IPL 2026.
Auction Readiness
With the retention decisions now finalised, LSG enters the IPL 2026 auction with a salary cap of INR 22.95 crore. These moves reflect their focus on balancing overseas talent and nurturing promising domestic players, aiming to build a competitive and well-rounded squad for the new season.
LSG list of retained players
Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh.