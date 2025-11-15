Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2026 Retention: Mumbai Indians' retained, released players; full list

IPL 2026 Retention: Mumbai Indians' retained, released players; full list

The franchise released bowling all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an all-cash transfer, with the young left-armer set to join his new team at his existing fee of ₹30 lakh.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Mumbai Indians (MI) entered the retention phase well-prepared, having already plugged key gaps in their squad before the deadline. One of their biggest concerns last season was the lack of a reliable finisher, which forced Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir to shoulder an excessive workload.  MI moved swiftly to fix that, securing Sherfane Rutherford and Shardul Thakur through trades, significantly boosting their lower-order firepower. Additionally, Mayank Markande returned as a handy spin option. All three additions came at a combined cost of just ₹4.70 crore, highlighting MI’s smart pre-deadline business.
 
Key Retentions: MI Stick to Their Trusted Core
 
When it came to formal retentions, MI opted for stability over surprises. The decision to keep Will Jacks raised some eyebrows—especially after Rutherford’s arrival in a similar role, but MI have chosen to back the English allrounder’s potential. Aside from this, the rest of the retention list had no shocks. As expected, stalwarts Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma continue to form the backbone of a formidable squad. 
 
 
Overseas Releases: Non-Regulars Shown the Exit Door

MI have let go of four overseas players, none of whom featured regularly in the playing XI. Lizaad Williams, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bevon Jacobs, and Reece Topley have all been released as the franchise looks to refine its foreign-player roster.
 
Uncapped Indian Exits Raise Eyebrows
 
Perhaps the most unexpected part of MI’s release list is the departure of a few promising Indian uncapped players. Vignesh Puthur, an emerging left-arm wrist-spinner, and V. Satyanarayana Raju, a highly regarded death-overs seamer from Andhra, have both been released despite showing developmental upside.
 
Arjun Tendulkar Moves to LSG
 
In a move that wasn’t surprising, MI officially traded Arjun Tendulkar to Lucknow Super Giants. After receiving limited opportunities over five seasons, the left-arm seamer will hope for a fresh start with LSG.
 
Overall, MI’s retention strategy reflects clarity, continuity, and a targeted effort to build a stronger finishing and bowling unit for IPL 2026.  Players retained by MI ahead of IPL 2026 auction  Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, AM Ghazanfar, Mitchell Santner, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Raj Angad Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

