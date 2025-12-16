IPL 2026: Check Chennai Super Kings' full squad, players' salary here

Chennai Super Kings entered the IPL 2026 Auction looking to bolster their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season but couldn't bag the most wanted player of the auction, which was Cameron Green as he made his way to KKR for a hefty sum of Rs 25.20 Crore. However, with their trust in the youth quite apparent on the day, they went ahead and bought two uncapped players for a collective total of around Rs 28 Crores in the form of Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma.
Here are the signings that the 5-time champions have made so far in the mini auction -
|Players bought by CSK in IPL 2026 Auction
|Sr. No.
|Player
|Base Price
|Winning Bid
|Capped/Uncapped
|1
|Kartik Sharma
|₹30,00,000.00
|₹14,20,00,000.00
|Uncapped
|2
|Prashant Veer
|₹30,00,000.00
|₹14,20,00,000.00
|Uncapped
|3
|Akeal Hosein
|₹2,00,00,000.00
|₹2,00,00,000.00
|Capped
|4
|Matthew Short
|₹1,50,00,000.00
|₹1,50,00,000.00
|Capped
|CSK list of retained players
|Players
|Type
|Base price (Rs crore)
|Sold (Rs crore)
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|BAT
|-
|18
|Shivam Dube
|AR
|-
|12
|Noor Ahmad
|BOWL
|2
|10
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|AR
|2
|9.75
|Khaleel Ahmed
|BOWL
|2
|4.8
|MS Dhoni
|BAT
|-
|4
|Anshul Kamboj
|AR
|0.3
|3.4
|Gurjapneet Singh
|BOWL
|0.3
|2.2
|Nathan Ellis
|BOWL
|1.25
|2
|Jamie Overton
|AR
|1.5
|1.5
|Ramakrishna Ghosh
|AR
|0.3
|0.3
|Mukesh Choudhary
|BOWL
|0.3
|0.3
|Shreyas Gopal
|BOWL
|0.3
|0.3