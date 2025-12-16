Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2026: Check Chennai Super Kings' full squad, players' salary here

IPL 2026: Check Chennai Super Kings' full squad, players' salary here

CSK bought two uncapped players Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma for Rs 14.20 Crore each.

Chennai Super Kings full list of players

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chennai Super Kings entered the IPL 2026 Auction looking to bolster their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season but couldn't bag the most wanted player of the auction, which was Cameron Green as he made his way to KKR for a hefty sum of Rs 25.20 Crore.  However, with their trust in the youth quite apparent on the day, they went ahead and bought two uncapped players for a collective total of around Rs 28 Crores in the form of Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma.   
  Here are the signings that the 5-time champions have made so far in the mini auction -  
Players bought by CSK in IPL 2026 Auction
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped
1 Kartik Sharma ₹30,00,000.00 ₹14,20,00,000.00 Uncapped
2 Prashant Veer ₹30,00,000.00 ₹14,20,00,000.00 Uncapped
3 Akeal Hosein ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped
4 Matthew Short ₹1,50,00,000.00 ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped
 
CSK list of retained players
Players Type Base price (Rs crore) Sold (Rs crore)
Ruturaj Gaikwad BAT - 18
Shivam Dube AR - 12
Noor Ahmad BOWL 2 10
Ravichandran Ashwin AR 2 9.75
Khaleel Ahmed BOWL 2 4.8
MS Dhoni BAT - 4
Anshul Kamboj AR 0.3 3.4
Gurjapneet Singh BOWL 0.3 2.2
Nathan Ellis BOWL 1.25 2
Jamie Overton AR 1.5 1.5
Ramakrishna Ghosh AR 0.3 0.3
Mukesh Choudhary BOWL 0.3 0.3
Shreyas Gopal BOWL 0.3 0.3
     

Topics : Cricket News Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

