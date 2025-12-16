Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2026 Auction: KKR buys SL pacer Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 18 Crore

IPL 2026 Auction: KKR buys SL pacer Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 18 Crore

Pathirana's previous stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) saw him play a vital role before his release after a modest IPL 2025 campaign.

Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Sri Lankan fast-bowler Matheesha Pathirana has secured a significant deal in the IPL 2026 auction, being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹18 crore. Known for his unique slinging bowling action, Pathirana’s ability to consistently bowl yorkers at speeds exceeding 150 km/h makes him an exciting addition to KKR’s bowling attack.  His previous stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) saw him play a vital role before his release after a modest IPL 2025 campaign.
 
IPL Career: A Tale of Ups and Downs
 
Pathirana’s IPL journey began with promise, as he quickly became an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings' bowling attack. In IPL 2023, he played a key role in helping CSK clinch the title, taking 19 wickets in 12 matches with an economy rate of 8.01, showcasing his ability to bowl under pressure. However, his performance dipped in IPL 2025, as he took only 13 wickets in 12 matches with a higher economy rate of 10.13. 
Matheesha Pathirana IPL bowling stats
Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W
32 702 1016 47 4/28 21.62 8.68 14.94 1 0
 
 
Overall, the 22-year-old pacer has played 32 IPL matches and claimed 47 wickets, maintaining an economy rate of 8.68. This mix of highs and lows shows his potential, and with the right support, he could once again become a match-winner for KKR in IPL 2026. 

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

