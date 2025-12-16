IPL 2026: Check Delhi Capitals' full squad and players' salary here

Delhi capitals full list of players IPL 2026 Auction
Delhi Capitals (DC), with a purse of ₹21.8 crore, entered the IPL 2026 mini-auction ready to strengthen their squad. They made an early move, being the first franchise to pick a player in the auction. DC acquired South African star David Miller for his base price of ₹2 crore, with no competition for his services.
Similarly, England opener Ben Duckett was secured for ₹2 crore. The franchise made a significant investment in Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder, Auqib Nabi Dar, after a bidding war with Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Nabi, who has been in stellar form in domestic cricket, was bought for ₹30 lakh.
In addition to Nabi, DC also signed Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka and South Africa's Lungi Ngidi. Nabi’s domestic performances have been impressive, with 29 wickets in five Ranji Trophy matches and 15 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. With these acquisitions, DC looks to enhance their squad and make a strong push in the IPL 2026 season.
|
Players bought by DC in IPL 2026 Auction
|
Sr. No.
|
Player
|
Base Price
|
Winning Bid
|
Capped/Uncapped
|
1
|
Auqib Dar
|
₹30,00,000.00
|
₹8,40,00,000.00
|
Uncapped
|
2
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
₹75,00,000.00
|
₹4,00,00,000.00
|
Capped
|
3
|
Kyle Jamieson
|
₹2,00,00,000.00
|
₹2,00,00,000.00
|
Capped
|
4
|
Lungisani Ngidi
|
₹2,00,00,000.00
|
₹2,00,00,000.00
|
Capped
|
5
|
Ben Duckett
|
₹2,00,00,000.00
|
₹2,00,00,000.00
|
Capped
|
6
|
David Miller
|
₹2,00,00,000.00
|
₹2,00,00,000.00
|
Capped
|
7
|
Prithvi Shaw
|
₹75,00,000.00
|
₹75,00,000.00
|
Capped
|
8
|
Sahil Parakh
|
₹30,00,000.00
|
₹30,00,000.00
|
Uncapped
|
Delhi Capitals retained players
|
Player
|
Type
|
Base (INR Cr)
|
Sold (INR Cr)
|
Axar Patel
|
AR
|
-
|
16.5
|
KL Rahul
|
BAT
|
2
|
14
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
BOWL
|
-
|
13.25
|
Mitchell Starc
|
BOWL
|
2
|
11.75
|
T Natarajan
|
BOWL
|
2
|
10.75
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
BAT
|
-
|
10
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
BOWL
|
2
|
8
|
Harry Brook
|
BAT
|
2
|
6.25
|
Abishek Porel
|
BAT
|
-
|
4
|
Ashutosh Sharma
|
AR
|
0.3
|
3.8
|
Sameer Rizvi
|
AR
|
0.3
|
0.95
|
Dushmantha Chameera
|
BOWL
|
0.75
|
0.75
|
Vipraj Nigam
|
AR
|
0.3
|
0.5
|
Karun Nair
|
BAT
|
0.3
|
0.5
|
Madhav Tiwari
|
AR
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
Tripurana Vijay
|
AR
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
Ajay Mandal
|
AR
|
0.3
|
0.3
