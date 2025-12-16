Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 10:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Check Delhi Capitals' full squad and players' salary here

IPL 2026: Check Delhi Capitals' full squad and players' salary here

DC acquired South African star David Miller for his base price of ₹2 crore, with no competition for his services, being the first team to pick a player on the day.

Delhi capitals full list of players IPL 2026 Auction

Delhi capitals full list of players IPL 2026 Auction

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Capitals (DC), with a purse of ₹21.8 crore, entered the IPL 2026 mini-auction ready to strengthen their squad. They made an early move, being the first franchise to pick a player in the auction. DC acquired South African star David Miller for his base price of ₹2 crore, with no competition for his services. 
 
Similarly, England opener Ben Duckett was secured for ₹2 crore. The franchise made a significant investment in Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder, Auqib Nabi Dar, after a bidding war with Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Nabi, who has been in stellar form in domestic cricket, was bought for ₹30 lakh.
 
 
In addition to Nabi, DC also signed Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka and South Africa's Lungi Ngidi. Nabi’s domestic performances have been impressive, with 29 wickets in five Ranji Trophy matches and 15 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. With these acquisitions, DC looks to enhance their squad and make a strong push in the IPL 2026 season.   
Players bought by DC in IPL 2026 Auction
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped
1 Auqib Dar ₹30,00,000.00 ₹8,40,00,000.00 Uncapped
2 Pathum Nissanka ₹75,00,000.00 ₹4,00,00,000.00 Capped
3 Kyle Jamieson ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped
4 Lungisani Ngidi ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped
5 Ben Duckett ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped
6 David Miller ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped
7 Prithvi Shaw ₹75,00,000.00 ₹75,00,000.00 Capped
8 Sahil Parakh ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped
 
Delhi Capitals retained players
Player Type Base (INR Cr) Sold (INR Cr)
Axar Patel AR - 16.5
KL Rahul BAT 2 14
Kuldeep Yadav BOWL - 13.25
Mitchell Starc BOWL 2 11.75
T Natarajan BOWL 2 10.75
Tristan Stubbs BAT - 10
Mukesh Kumar BOWL 2 8
Harry Brook BAT 2 6.25
Abishek Porel BAT - 4
Ashutosh Sharma AR 0.3 3.8
Sameer Rizvi AR 0.3 0.95
Dushmantha Chameera BOWL 0.75 0.75
Vipraj Nigam AR 0.3 0.5
Karun Nair BAT 0.3 0.5
Madhav Tiwari AR 0.3 0.4
Tripurana Vijay AR 0.3 0.3
Ajay Mandal AR 0.3 0.3
 

More From This Section

Sunrisers Hyderabad full list of players IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026: Check Sunrisers Hyderabad's full squad, players' salary here

Punjab Kings full list of players IPL 2026 auction

IPL 2026: Check Punjab Kings' full squad and players' salary here

Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma

Prashant-Kartik and $3 million: CSK's switch from 'Dad's Army' to 'Gen Z'

MI full squad ipl 2026 auction

IPL 2026: Check Mumbai Indians' full squad and players' salary here

RR full list of players IPL 2026 auction

IPL 2026: Check Rajasthan Royal's full squad, players' salary here

Topics : Cricket News Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus Turbo SeriesGoa Nightclub FireRedmi Note 15 5G SpecsIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon