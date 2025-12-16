IPL 2026: Check Mumbai Indians' full squad and players' salary here

MI full squad ipl 2026 auction
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 8:34 PM IST
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) entered the IPL 2026 mini-auction with the lowest purse of ₹2.75 crore among all ten franchises. In a smart move, MI brought back their former player, Quinton de Kock, for a bargain price of ₹1 crore. De Kock will serve as an excellent backup for wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton, who impressed during his debut IPL season in 2025.
MI had released uncapped player Krishnan Shrijith, who offered a similar role but didn’t get a chance to play, ahead of the auction. The acquisition of de Kock strengthens MI's squad further.
De Kock played for Mumbai Indians from 2019 to 2021, scoring 529 runs in his first season, 503 in the second, and 297 in the third. Released by Kolkata Knight Riders before the IPL 2026 auction, he has represented six different franchises, playing 115 IPL games and scoring 3309 runs at an average of 30.63 and a strike rate of 134.02.
Earlier, MI retained key players like Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, and Will Jacks. They also traded in Shardul Thakur from LSG, Sherfane Rutherford from GT, and Mayank Markande from KKR. Players released include Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Lizaad Williams, and Bevon Jacobs.
Players bought by MI in IPL 2026 Auction
Sr. No.
Player
Base Price
Winning Bid
Capped/Uncapped
1
Quinton De Kock
₹1,00,00,000.00
₹1,00,00,000.00
Capped
2
Atharva Ankolekar
₹30,00,000.00
₹30,00,000.00
Uncapped
3
Mohammad Izhar
₹30,00,000.00
₹30,00,000.00
Uncapped
4
Danish Malewar
₹30,00,000.00
₹30,00,000.00
Uncapped
Mumbai Indians retained players
Player
Type
Base (INR Cr)
Sold (INR Cr)
Jasprit Bumrah
BOWL
-
18
Hardik Pandya
AR
-
16.35
Suryakumar Yadav
BAT
-
16.35
Rohit Sharma
BAT
-
16.3
Trent Boult
BOWL
2
12.5
Deepak Chahar
BOWL
2
9.25
Tilak Varma
AR
-
8
Naman Dhir
AR
0.3
5.25
Will Jacks
AR
2
5.25
AM Ghazanfar
BOWL
0.75
4.8
Mitchell Santner
AR
2
2
Ryan Rickelton
BAT
1
1
Robin Minz
BAT
0.3
0.65
Raj Bawa
AR
0.3
0.3
Ashwani Kumar
BOWL
0.3
0.3
