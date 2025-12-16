Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Check Mumbai Indians' full squad and players' salary here

IPL 2026: Check Mumbai Indians' full squad and players' salary here

Earlier, MI retained key players like Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, and Will Jacks.

MI full squad ipl 2026 auction

MI full squad ipl 2026 auction

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) entered the IPL 2026 mini-auction with the lowest purse of ₹2.75 crore among all ten franchises. In a smart move, MI brought back their former player, Quinton de Kock, for a bargain price of ₹1 crore. De Kock will serve as an excellent backup for wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton, who impressed during his debut IPL season in 2025.  MI had released uncapped player Krishnan Shrijith, who offered a similar role but didn’t get a chance to play, ahead of the auction. The acquisition of de Kock strengthens MI's squad further.
 
De Kock played for Mumbai Indians from 2019 to 2021, scoring 529 runs in his first season, 503 in the second, and 297 in the third. Released by Kolkata Knight Riders before the IPL 2026 auction, he has represented six different franchises, playing 115 IPL games and scoring 3309 runs at an average of 30.63 and a strike rate of 134.02.
 
 
Earlier, MI retained key players like Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, and Will Jacks. They also traded in Shardul Thakur from LSG, Sherfane Rutherford from GT, and Mayank Markande from KKR. Players released include Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Lizaad Williams, and Bevon Jacobs.   
Players bought by MI in IPL 2026 Auction
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped
1 Quinton De Kock ₹1,00,00,000.00 ₹1,00,00,000.00 Capped
2 Atharva Ankolekar ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped
3 Mohammad Izhar ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped
4 Danish Malewar ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped
 
Mumbai Indians retained players
Player Type Base (INR Cr) Sold (INR Cr)
Jasprit Bumrah BOWL - 18
Hardik Pandya AR - 16.35
Suryakumar Yadav BAT - 16.35
Rohit Sharma BAT - 16.3
Trent Boult BOWL 2 12.5
Deepak Chahar BOWL 2 9.25
Tilak Varma AR - 8
Naman Dhir AR 0.3 5.25
Will Jacks AR 2 5.25
AM Ghazanfar BOWL 0.75 4.8
Mitchell Santner AR 2 2
Ryan Rickelton BAT 1 1
Robin Minz BAT 0.3 0.65
Raj Bawa AR 0.3 0.3
Ashwani Kumar BOWL 0.3 0.3
 

More From This Section

Chennai Super Kings full list of players

IPL 2026: Check Chennai Super Kings' full squad, players' salary here

Matheesha Pathirana

IPL 2026 Auction: KKR buys SL pacer Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 18 Crore

KKR full list of players IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026: Check Kolkata Knight Riders' full squad, players' salary here

Kartik Sharma

Kartik Sharma becomes joint most expensive uncapped player in IPL history

Prashant Veer IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026: CSK buy Prashant Veer for Rs 14.2 crore, priciest uncapped player

Topics : Cricket News Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus Turbo SeriesGoa Nightclub FireRedmi Note 15 5G SpecsIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon