IPL 2026: Check Sunrisers Hyderabad's full squad, players' salary here

Sunrisers Hyderabad full list of players IPL 2026 Auction
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 9:05 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured English all-rounder Liam Livingstone for Rs 13 Crores in the latter half of the IPL 2026 Auction adding some genuine firepower for the side.
They also got an uncapped Indian all-rounder Shivang Kumar for ₹30 lakh at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi. Following last month's retention window, SRH chose to maintain their core group, which is led by captain Pat Cummins, along with explosive opener Abhishek Sharma and power-hitter Travis Head.
These key players continue to be the driving force behind the franchise's success. Cummins' leadership and impressive bowling make him a pivotal figure in SRH's strategy, while the dynamic opening partnership of Abhishek and Head has been crucial to the team's resurgence. Their performances have been vital in SRH’s revival and ongoing competitiveness in the league.
With this stable core, SRH aims to build on their strengths for a successful campaign in IPL 2026, reinforcing their ambition to stay at the top of the IPL standings. The addition of Shivang Kumar provides further depth to their all-rounder options, enhancing their squad’s balance for the upcoming season.
|
Players bought by SRH in IPL 2026 Auction
|
Sr. No.
|
Player
|
Base Price
|
Winning Bid
|
Capped/Uncapped
|
1
|
Liam Livingstone
|
₹2,00,00,000.00
|
₹13,00,00,000.00
|
Capped
|
2
|
Jack Edwards
|
₹50,00,000.00
|
₹3,00,00,000.00
|
Uncapped
|
3
|
Salil Arora
|
₹30,00,000.00
|
₹1,50,00,000.00
|
Uncapped
|
4
|
Shivam Mavi
|
₹75,00,000.00
|
₹75,00,000.00
|
Capped
|
5
|
Krains Fuletra
|
₹30,00,000.00
|
₹30,00,000.00
|
Uncapped
|
6
|
Praful Hinge
|
₹30,00,000.00
|
₹30,00,000.00
|
Uncapped
|
7
|
Amit Kumar
|
₹30,00,000.00
|
₹30,00,000.00
|
Uncapped
|
8
|
Onkar Tarmale
|
₹30,00,000.00
|
₹30,00,000.00
|
Uncapped
|
9
|
Sakib Hussain
|
₹30,00,000.00
|
₹30,00,000.00
|
Uncapped
|
10
|
Shivang Kumar
|
₹30,00,000.00
|
₹30,00,000.00
|
Uncapped
|
Sunrisers Hyderabad retained players
|
Player
|
Type
|
Base Price (INR Cr)
|
Sold Price (INR Cr)
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
BAT
|
-
|
23
|
Pat Cummins
|
AR
|
-
|
18
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
AR
|
-
|
14
|
Travis Head
|
BAT
|
-
|
14
|
Ishan Kishan
|
BAT
|
2
|
11.25
|
Harshal Patel
|
AR
|
2
|
8
|
Nitish Kumar Reddy
|
AR
|
-
|
6
|
Eshan Malinga
|
BOWL
|
0.3
|
1.2
|
Brydon Carse
|
AR
|
1
|
1
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
BOWL
|
1
|
1
|
Kamindu Mendis
|
AR
|
0.75
|
0.75
|
Zeeshan Ansari
|
BOWL
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
Aniket Verma
|
BAT
|
0.3
|
0.3
First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 9:04 PM IST