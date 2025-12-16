IPL 2026: Check Lucknow Super Giants' full squad, players' salary here

Lucknow Super Giants full list of players IPL 2026 Auction
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 9:21 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) entered the IPL 2026 auction with a purse of ₹22.95 crore and made strategic moves to strengthen their squad. Their first acquisition was Sri Lankan spin-bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, whom they secured for his base price of ₹2 crore, facing no competition for his services.
Hasaranga had been released by Rajasthan Royals after a strong performance in IPL 2022, but struggled in the following seasons. LSG, needing spinners after releasing Ravi Bishnoi, seized the opportunity to sign him.
LSG also grabbed South African pacer Anrich Nortje for ₹2 crore, a steal considering his credentials. Nortje, released by Kolkata Knight Riders, has played 48 IPL matches and taken 61 wickets, known for his express pace and tall delivery action, making him a key asset for LSG.
Additionally, LSG surprised many by securing uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Mukul Choudhary for ₹2.60 crore, after a bidding war with Mumbai Indians. LSG also signed Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis for ₹8.60 crore, further bolstering their squad.
|
Players bought by LSG in IPL 2026 Auction
|
Sr. No.
|
Player
|
Base Price
|
Winning Bid
|
Capped/Uncapped
|
1
|
Josh Inglis
|
₹2,00,00,000.00
|
₹8,60,00,000.00
|
Capped
|
2
|
Mukul Choudhary
|
₹30,00,000.00
|
₹2,60,00,000.00
|
Uncapped
|
3
|
Akshat Raghuwanshi
|
₹30,00,000.00
|
₹2,20,00,000.00
|
Uncapped
|
4
|
Anrich Nortje
|
₹2,00,00,000.00
|
₹2,00,00,000.00
|
Capped
|
5
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
₹2,00,00,000.00
|
₹2,00,00,000.00
|
Capped
|
6
|
Naman Tiwari
|
₹30,00,000.00
|
₹1,00,00,000.00
|
Uncapped
|
Lucknow Super Giants retained players
|
Player
|
Type
|
Base (INR Cr)
|
Sold (INR Cr)
|
Rishabh Pant
|
BAT
|
2
|
27
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
BAT
|
-
|
21
|
Mayank Yadav
|
BOWL
|
-
|
11
|
Avesh Khan
|
BOWL
|
2
|
9.75
|
Abdul Samad
|
AR
|
0.3
|
4.2
|
Ayush Badoni
|
AR
|
-
|
4
|
Mohsin Khan
|
BOWL
|
-
|
4
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
AR
|
2
|
3.4
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
AR
|
1
|
2.4
|
Aiden Markram
|
BAT
|
2
|
2
|
Manimaran Siddharth
|
BOWL
|
0.3
|
0.75
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
BAT
|
0.75
|
0.75
|
Digvesh Rathi
|
BOWL
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
Arshin Kulkarni
|
AR
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
Prince Yadav
|
BOWL
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
Akash Singh
|
BOWL
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
Himmat Singh
|
BAT
|
0.3
|
0.3
First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 9:21 PM IST