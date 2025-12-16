Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Check Lucknow Super Giants' full squad, players' salary here

IPL 2026: Check Lucknow Super Giants' full squad, players' salary here

Additionally, LSG surprised many by securing uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Mukul Choudhary for ₹2.60 crore, after a bidding war with Mumbai Indians.

Lucknow Super Giants full list of players IPL 2026 Auction

Lucknow Super Giants full list of players IPL 2026 Auction

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) entered the IPL 2026 auction with a purse of ₹22.95 crore and made strategic moves to strengthen their squad. Their first acquisition was Sri Lankan spin-bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, whom they secured for his base price of ₹2 crore, facing no competition for his services.  Hasaranga had been released by Rajasthan Royals after a strong performance in IPL 2022, but struggled in the following seasons. LSG, needing spinners after releasing Ravi Bishnoi, seized the opportunity to sign him.
 
LSG also grabbed South African pacer Anrich Nortje for ₹2 crore, a steal considering his credentials. Nortje, released by Kolkata Knight Riders, has played 48 IPL matches and taken 61 wickets, known for his express pace and tall delivery action, making him a key asset for LSG.
 
 
Additionally, LSG surprised many by securing uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Mukul Choudhary for ₹2.60 crore, after a bidding war with Mumbai Indians. LSG also signed Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis for ₹8.60 crore, further bolstering their squad.   
Players bought by LSG in IPL 2026 Auction
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped
1 Josh Inglis ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹8,60,00,000.00 Capped
2 Mukul Choudhary ₹30,00,000.00 ₹2,60,00,000.00 Uncapped
3 Akshat Raghuwanshi ₹30,00,000.00 ₹2,20,00,000.00 Uncapped
4 Anrich Nortje ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped
5 Wanindu Hasaranga ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped
6 Naman Tiwari ₹30,00,000.00 ₹1,00,00,000.00 Uncapped
 
Lucknow Super Giants retained players
Player Type Base (INR Cr) Sold (INR Cr)
Rishabh Pant BAT 2 27
Nicholas Pooran BAT - 21
Mayank Yadav BOWL - 11
Avesh Khan BOWL 2 9.75
Abdul Samad AR 0.3 4.2
Ayush Badoni AR - 4
Mohsin Khan BOWL - 4
Mitchell Marsh AR 2 3.4
Shahbaz Ahmed AR 1 2.4
Aiden Markram BAT 2 2
Manimaran Siddharth BOWL 0.3 0.75
Matthew Breetzke BAT 0.75 0.75
Digvesh Rathi BOWL 0.3 0.3
Arshin Kulkarni AR 0.3 0.3
Prince Yadav BOWL 0.3 0.3
Akash Singh BOWL 0.3 0.3
Himmat Singh BAT 0.3 0.3
 

More From This Section

Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma

Prashant-Kartik and $3 million: CSK's switch from 'Dad's Army' to 'Gen Z'

MI full squad ipl 2026 auction

IPL 2026: Check Mumbai Indians' full squad and players' salary here

RR full list of players IPL 2026 auction

IPL 2026: Check Rajasthan Royal's full squad, players' salary here

RCB full list of players IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026: Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru's full squad, players' salary

IPL 2026 Auction uncapped players

Auqib to Prashant: Uncapped players who become Crorepati in IPL 2026

Topics : Cricket News Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus Turbo SeriesGoa Nightclub FireRedmi Note 15 5G SpecsIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon