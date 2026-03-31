IPL 2026: LSG vs DC Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The first set of matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be concluded on Wednesday, April 1, with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hosting Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 5 of the season at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

IPL 2026 Match 4, PBKS vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Both LSG and DC had almost similar fates in the last edition. Delhi won five of their first six games but could only register two wins in their next eight matches and were knocked out of the playoffs race. Almost similarly, Lucknow won four of their first games before losing six of their next matches to finish in the seventh spot in the points table.

Fast forward to 2026, both teams will not only be looking to kick-start their new season in the same fashion but will hope to continue the momentum in the latter half of the tournament too.

In terms of team combination, LSG will once again be banking on their star trio of Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran in batting, but their bowling still looks subpar on paper. On top of that, the form of skipper Rishabh Pant will also be a point of concern for them.

On the other hand, DC have a slightly more settled squad with a good core of Indian players in the mix. The absence of Mitchell Starc will be a concern for their powerplay bowling, but the Delhi-based franchise have enough firepower to cover that spot until the Australian pacer returns.

IPL 2026: LSG vs DC playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rishabh Pant (C), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Anrich Nortje

Impact players: Mohsin Khan / Himmat Singh

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Porel, Karun Nair / Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Auqib Nabi Dar

Impact players: T Natarajan / Ashutosh Sharma

LSG vs DC head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 7

LSG won: 3

DC won: 4

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

LSG squad for IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Mukul Choudhary

DC squad for IPL 2026: Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, T Natarajan, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh

IPL 2026 match on April 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals live toss, LSG vs DC telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 1 (Wednesday) in IPL 2026?

Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will clash in match 5 of IPL 2026 on April 1 (Wednesday).

What is the venue of the LSG vs DC IPL 2026 match?

Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

When will the live toss for the LSG vs DC take place?

The live toss for the LSG vs DC cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 1.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s LSG vs DC IPL 2026 match in India?