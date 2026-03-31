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IPL mourns British broadcast engineer's death, extends help to family

The 76-year-old Langford was found unconscious in his room at a hotel in south Mumbai on Monday morning

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

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The IPL governing council on Tuesday expressed deepest condolences on the untimely death of Jan William Langford, a British broadcast engineer who was working with the BCCI for the 2026 edition of the league, and assured help to his bereaved family.

The 76-year-old Langford was found unconscious in his room at a hotel in south Mumbai on Monday morning, following which he was rushed to a hospital by the hotel management. He was declared dead on arrival, an official said.  IPL 2026 Match 4, PBKS vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING

"The IPL Governing Council and all stakeholders involved express their deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Mr. Ian Williams Langford, a dedicated broadcast engineer, who was an integral part of our broadcast operations. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends back home," the IPL said in a statement.

 

"The IPL is committed to providing all necessary support and assistance to Mr. Langford's family during this incredibly difficult time.

"The health, safety and overall security of every member involved in the smooth functioning of the IPL continues to remain of utmost importance," the IPL added in the statement.

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Langford was on a work assignment as a broadcast engineer for IPL matches, the official said.

Nothing suspicious was found in his postmortem examination, said a Marine Drive police station official.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and further enquiries are underway, the official added. 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 5:49 PM IST

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