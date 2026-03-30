IPL 2026: Vaibhav slams 15-ball fifty; equals joint third fastest record
Vaibhav also holds the record for the second-fastest century in the IPL for his 35-ball ton vs GT in IPL 2025
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his purple patch with the bat in 2026 as he scored a 15-ball half-century while batting in the second innings of the Rajasthan Royals’ campaign opener in IPL 2026 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
This is now the joint third-fastest fifty in IPL history, alongside Jake Fraser-McGurk, Yusuf Pathan, Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine. His teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, with a 13-ball fifty, leads the list, while KL Rahul, Pat Cummins and Romario Shepherd are joint second with 14-ball half-centuries. IPL 2026 Match 3, RR vs CSK: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
He scored 52 runs off 17 balls before finally getting dismissed by Anshul Kamboj. Notably, Vaibhav also holds the second-fastest century in the IPL, scoring 35 balls vs GT in IPL 2025.
Full list of fastest fifties in IPL:
|Player
|Team
|Balls Faced
|Opposition
|Match Date
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|13
|KKR
|11-May-23
|KL Rahul
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|14
|DC
|8-Apr-18
|Pat Cummins
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|14
|MI
|6-Apr-22
|Romario Shepherd
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|14
|CSK
|3-May-25
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|15
|CSK
|30-Mar-26
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|15
|SRH
|20-Apr-24
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|15
|MI
|27-Apr-24
|Yusuf Pathan
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|15
|SRH
|24-May-14
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|15
|LSG
|10-Apr-23
|Sunil Narine
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|15
|RCB
|7-May-17
|Suresh Raina
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|16
|PBKS
|30-May-14
|Abhishek Sharma
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|16
|MI
|27-Mar-24
|Travis Head
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|16
|DC
|20-Apr-24
|Travis Head
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|16
|LSG
|8-May-24
|Heinrich Klaasen
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|17
|KKR
|25-May-25
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|17
|GT
|28-Apr-25
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|17
|MI
|11-Apr-24
|Chris Gayle
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|17
|PWI
|23-Apr-13
|Hardik Pandya
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|17
|KKR
|28-Apr-19
|Kieron Pollard
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|17
|CSK
|1-May-21
|Adam Gilchrist
|Deccan Chargers (DEC)
|17
|DC
|22-May-09
|Chris Morris
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|17
|GL
|27-Apr-16
|Nicholas Pooran
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|17
|SRH
|8-Oct-20
|Ishan Kishan
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|17
|KKR
|9-May-18
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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 10:28 PM IST