IPL 2026: Vaibhav slams 15-ball fifty; equals joint third fastest record

The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his purple patch with the bat in 2026 as he scored a 15-ball half-century while batting in the second innings of the Rajasthan Royals’ campaign opener in IPL 2026 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

IPL 2026 Match 3, RR vs CSK: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING This is now the joint third-fastest fifty in IPL history, alongside Jake Fraser-McGurk, Yusuf Pathan, Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine. His teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, with a 13-ball fifty, leads the list, while KL Rahul, Pat Cummins and Romario Shepherd are joint second with 14-ball half-centuries.

He scored 52 runs off 17 balls before finally getting dismissed by Anshul Kamboj. Notably, Vaibhav also holds the second-fastest century in the IPL, scoring 35 balls vs GT in IPL 2025.