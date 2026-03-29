IPL 2026: RR vs CSK Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The caravan of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will now move to Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium for match 3 of the season between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday, March 30.

IPL 2026 Match 2, MI vs KKR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING RR and CSK were the bottom two teams last season and, as a result, they made some big changes in the squad ahead of the new season. RR traded their now former skipper Sanju Samson to CSK, acquiring the services of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, making the first match a potentially emotional roller-coaster for fans of both sides.

In terms of team combination, RR suffered a huge injury blow after losing Sam Curran for the entire season due to injury. Other than that, they have a pretty stacked side to field. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and skipper Riyan Parag will be seen leading the batting, while Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger and Sandeep Sharma are expected to be their key bowlers.

On the other hand, CSK suffered two big injury blows ahead of their campaign opener against RR. They first lost the services of death-over specialist pacer Nathan Ellis for the rest of the season, while their most experienced player and former skipper MS Dhoni has also been sidelined for the first two weeks due to a calf strain.

However, CSK will fancy their chances, especially with a strong top three of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Ayush Mhatre in the mix, along with Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis in the middle order.

One thing CSK will once again struggle with is choosing their bowling combination, but with MS Dhoni on the sidelines, they can experiment and play one extra bowler just to provide themselves with some cushion.

IPL 2026: RR vs CSK playing 11

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira / Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Vignesh Puthur

Impact players: Tushar Deshpande / Yudhvir Singh Charak

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj

Impact players: Rahul Chahar / Kartik Sharma / Sarfaraz Khan

RR vs CSK head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 31

RR won: 15

CSK won: 16

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

RR squad for IPL 2026: Aman Rao, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan de Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Riyan Parag (C), Dasun Shanaka, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Punja, Yudhvir Charak

CSK squad for IPL 2026: Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sarfaraz Khan, Kartik Sharma, MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Prashant Veer, Shivam Dube, Zak Foulkes, Akeal Hosein, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Mukesh Choudhary, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Ramkrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal

IPL 2026 match on March 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings live toss, RR vs CSK telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on March 30 (Monday) in IPL 2026?

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will clash in match 3 of IPL 2026 on March 30 (Monday).

What is the venue of the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match?

Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

When will the live toss for the RR vs CSK take place?

The live toss for the RR vs CSK cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on March 30.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match in India?