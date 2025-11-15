Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Samson joins CSK, Jadeja moves to RR in a blockbuster trade move

IPL 2026: Samson joins CSK, Jadeja moves to RR in a blockbuster trade move

The batter, who has three IPL and three international centuries to his name, is seen as MS Dhoni's replacement in the squad, both as a leader and a wicketkeeper-batter.

Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals hit the ball during match 4 of season 13 of the IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah.

Sanju Samson

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 11:00 AM IST
Weeks of speculation over Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson’s trade talks between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finally came to an end on Saturday, as the batter has parted ways with the inaugural champions to join hands with the five-time champions.
 
The batter, who has three IPL and three international centuries to his name, is seen as MS Dhoni’s replacement in the squad, both as a leader and a wicketkeeper-batter. Samson’s IPL salary will remain the same ₹18 crore, which he received after being retained by Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2025.
 
Sanju Samson IPL stats
 
Year Mat Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s
2025 9 285 66 35.63 140.39 0 1 27 13
2024 16 531 86 48.27 153.47 0 5 48 24
2023 14 362 66* 30.17 153.39 0 3 25 24
2022 17 458 55 28.63 146.79 0 2 43 26
2021 14 484 119 40.33 136.72 1 2 45 17
2020 14 375 85 28.84 158.89 0 3 21 26
2019 12 342 102* 34.2 148.69 1 0 28 13
2018 15 441 92* 31.5 137.81 0 3 30 19
2017 14 386 102 27.57 141.39 1 2 32 19
2016 14 291 60 26.45 112.35 0 1 20 8
2015 14 204 76 20.4 125.15 0 1 16 8
2014 13 339 74 26.07 124.17 0 2 25 17
2013 11 206 63 25.75 115.73 0 1 19 5
Career 177 4704 119 30.95 139.05 3 26 379 219
 

Will Sanju’s inclusion mean the end of the road for MS Dhoni?

 
While there has been no confirmation as to when MS Dhoni is going to call curtains on his IPL career, the former India skipper might finally put a full stop to his legendary CSK stint if the Sanju Samson experiment works.
 
Sanju’s inclusion will also raise questions about whether he will keep wickets for the Yellow Army in his inaugural season, as the CSK CEO confirmed MS will be playing IPL 2026. If he continues to play, he is likely to retain the role of wicketkeeper-batter in the squad.  More to follow

More From This Section

Sanju Samson

Will Sanju Samson's inclusion help CSK overcome 2025 debacle in IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja

IPL 2026's biggest trade: Life comes full circle for Jadeja if he joins RR

IPL 2026 auction

IPL 2026 auction to take place on December 15 in India: Reports

Lucknow Super Giants

LSG expected to bring in Abhay Sharma as new fielding coach for IPL 2026

IPL 2026 retention list

IPL 2026 Retention: All you need to know ahead of deadline on November 15

Topics : Sanju Samson Cricket News Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon