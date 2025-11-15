IPL 2026: Samson joins CSK, Jadeja moves to RR in a blockbuster trade move

Weeks of speculation over Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson’s trade talks between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finally came to an end on Saturday, as the batter has parted ways with the inaugural champions to join hands with the five-time champions.
The batter, who has three IPL and three international centuries to his name, is seen as MS Dhoni’s replacement in the squad, both as a leader and a wicketkeeper-batter. Samson’s IPL salary will remain the same ₹18 crore, which he received after being retained by Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2025.
Sanju Samson IPL stats
|Year
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|2025
|9
|285
|66
|35.63
|140.39
|0
|1
|27
|13
|2024
|16
|531
|86
|48.27
|153.47
|0
|5
|48
|24
|2023
|14
|362
|66*
|30.17
|153.39
|0
|3
|25
|24
|2022
|17
|458
|55
|28.63
|146.79
|0
|2
|43
|26
|2021
|14
|484
|119
|40.33
|136.72
|1
|2
|45
|17
|2020
|14
|375
|85
|28.84
|158.89
|0
|3
|21
|26
|2019
|12
|342
|102*
|34.2
|148.69
|1
|0
|28
|13
|2018
|15
|441
|92*
|31.5
|137.81
|0
|3
|30
|19
|2017
|14
|386
|102
|27.57
|141.39
|1
|2
|32
|19
|2016
|14
|291
|60
|26.45
|112.35
|0
|1
|20
|8
|2015
|14
|204
|76
|20.4
|125.15
|0
|1
|16
|8
|2014
|13
|339
|74
|26.07
|124.17
|0
|2
|25
|17
|2013
|11
|206
|63
|25.75
|115.73
|0
|1
|19
|5
|Career
|177
|4704
|119
|30.95
|139.05
|3
|26
|379
|219
Will Sanju’s inclusion mean the end of the road for MS Dhoni?
While there has been no confirmation as to when MS Dhoni is going to call curtains on his IPL career, the former India skipper might finally put a full stop to his legendary CSK stint if the Sanju Samson experiment works.
Sanju’s inclusion will also raise questions about whether he will keep wickets for the Yellow Army in his inaugural season, as the CSK CEO confirmed MS will be playing IPL 2026. If he continues to play, he is likely to retain the role of wicketkeeper-batter in the squad. More to follow