IPL 2026 stats: CSK vs DC pitch report, Chepauk stadium highest score

Match 18 of IPL 2026 will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in a contest where both sides will be looking to return to winning ways. CSK have endured a difficult run of form, suffering three consecutive defeats, including a comprehensive 43-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their previous game.

Chasing a massive target of 250, they were restricted to 207. The top order has been inconsistent, although the middle order showed resilience. Sarfaraz Khan stood out with a well-made half-century, while Prashant Veer and Jamie Overton contributed useful knocks of 43 and 37 runs respectively. However, the bowling unit failed to make a strong impact, with Anshul Kamboj, Shivam Dube, and Overton managing just one wicket each.

Delhi Capitals also head into this fixture after a heartbreaking one-run defeat against Gujarat Titans. Despite KL Rahul’s brilliant 92 and handy contributions from Pratham Nissanka and David Miller, DC narrowly missed the target of 210. Their bowling attack delivered an average performance, with Mukesh Kumar being the pick of the bowlers.

MA Chidambaram Stadium: Pitch report for CSK vs DC, IPL 2026

A total of 419 runs were scored in the previous match at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium during the CSK vs PBKS clash, highlighting just how batting-friendly the surface can become. Chennai Super Kings put up a strong score of 209 runs in their allotted 20 overs, putting pressure on the opposition. However, Punjab Kings responded in dominant fashion, successfully chasing down the target in just 18.4 overs with ease.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: CSK vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups The game showcased the true potential of the pitch when batters get going, as boundaries flowed freely throughout both innings. Given this performance, the Chepauk surface could once again turn into a high-scoring belter in the upcoming matches, offering little assistance to bowlers and rewarding aggressive stroke play and positive intent from the batters.

IPL 2026: CSK win/loss record at MA Chidambaram Stadium

CSK have played a total of 97 matches at this venue, winning 67 and losing 27 over the years. 2 matches have ended in no result.

IPL 2026: DC win/loss record at MA Chidambaram Stadium

DC have played 14 matches at this venue, winning just 3 encounters and ending up on the losing side on 10 ocassions. 1 match ended in no result.

IPL 2026: CSK vs DC head-to-head at MA Chidambaram Stadium

CSK vs DC H2H at Chepauk Date Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Apr 23, 2008 CSK DC CSK 8 wickets May 1, 2008 CSK DC DC 8 wickets Apr 13, 2010 CSK DC CSK 9 wickets Apr 15, 2010 CSK DC DC 6 wickets May 12, 2011 CSK DC CSK 18 runs May 14, 2013 CSK DC CSK 33 runs Apr 9, 2015 CSK DC CSK 1 run May 1, 2019 CSK DC CSK 80 runs Apr 5, 2025 CSK DC DC 25 runs CSK and DC will be facing each other for the 10th time at this venue in the Indian Premier League. The previous encounters have seen CSK having the upper hand with 7 wins as compared to DC's 2.

What happened in the last IPL match at MA Chidambaram Stadium?

The last IPL match played at Chepauk saw Chennai Super Kings in action earlier this season, where the hosts suffered a 5-wicket defeat by the hands of Punjab Kings.