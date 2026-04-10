IPL 2026: PBKS vs SRH Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Match 17 of the Indian Premier League 2026 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in what promises to be an intriguing contest. Punjab have enjoyed a strong start to their campaign, registering back-to-back victories before their previous fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rain.

With five points to their name, they currently sit second on the points table and will be keen to maintain their momentum. PBKS will also look to build on the positives from last season and continue their impressive run.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, head into this clash on the back of a disappointing outing. They suffered a five-wicket loss to Lucknow Super Giants, marking their second defeat of the season. After posting 156 in the first innings, SRH couldn’t defend the total, as Lucknow chased it down in the final over.

Despite solid contributions from Heinrich Klaasen (62 off 41) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (56), their bowling unit struggled. Harsh Dubey was a bright spot with two wickets, while Eshan Malinga and Shivang Kumar chipped in with one each.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs SRH playing 11

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): P Arya, P Simran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, S Iyer (C), N Wadhera, Shashank Singh, MP Stoinis, M Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): TM Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (C), LS Livingstone, H Klaasen, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, A Verma, S Kumar, Eshan Malinga, HV Patel, Jaydev Unadkat ALSO READ: IPL 2026 stats: RR vs RCB pitch report, Barsapara stadium highest score TM Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (C), LS Livingstone, H Klaasen, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, A Verma, S Kumar, Eshan Malinga, HV Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

PBKS vs SRH head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 24

PBKS won: 7

SRH won: 17

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

SRH squad for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Salil Arora, David Payne, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

IPL 2026 match on April 11: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – live toss, telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 11 (Saturday) in IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in Match 17 of IPL 2026 on April 11 (Saturday).

What is the venue of the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match?

Mullanpur Stadium will host the IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When will the live toss for PBKS vs SRH take place?

The live toss for the PBKS vs SRH match will take place at 3:00 PM IST on April 11.

Which TV channels will telecast the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 2 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match in India?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.