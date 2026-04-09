IPL 2026: RR vs RCB Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Two of the most in-form sides this season, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), are set to clash in Match 16 of the IPL 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, April 10.

Rajasthan have enjoyed a dominant start, sitting at the top of the points table after winning all three of their matches so far, including victories over Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, Bengaluru have also built strong momentum, registering back-to-back wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

Both teams boast explosive batting units, though Rajasthan appear slightly more settled in the bowling department. Each side features high-quality new-ball pairs, with Jacob Duffy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the charge for RCB, while Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger handle the early overs for the Royals.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 KKR vs LSG: Kolkata weather forecast, hourly rain prediction RCB’s key focus will be to contain Rajasthan’s opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who have been in destructive form throughout the tournament. On the other hand, the Royals will look towards experienced campaigners Virat Kohli and Phil Salt to provide a solid platform at the top, allowing power-hitter Tim David to capitalize in the later stages, much like his match-winning effort against Chennai.

IPL 2026: RR vs RCB playing 11

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

RR vs RCB head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 34

RR won: 14

RCB won: 17

No result: 3

Squads of both teams

RR squad for IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

RCB squad for IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IPL 2026 match on April 10: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – live toss, telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 10 (Friday) in IPL 2026?

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off in Match 16 of IPL 2026 on April 10 (Friday).

What is the venue of the RR vs RCB IPL 2026 match?

Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium will host the IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

When will the live toss for RR vs RCB take place?

The live toss for the RR vs RCB match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 10.

Which TV channels will telecast the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match?

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 2 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of RR vs RCB IPL 2026 match in India?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.