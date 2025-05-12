Monday, May 12, 2025 | 10:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 to resume on May 17 with RCB vs KKR match; final on June 3

IPL 2025 to resume on May 17 with RCB vs KKR match; final on June 3

By the time IPL 2025 was put on hold, the Gujarat Titans, the 2022 champions, were leading the table with 16 points from 11 matches

IPL 2025

IPL 2025

Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After the BCCI officially announced the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for one week, it has now released a new schedule to host the remainder of the tournament. According to the revised schedule, the event will start from May 17, with the final taking place on June 3. The announcement came after the BCCI’s meeting with all 10 IPL teams, the IPL Governing Council and all stakeholders of the tournament on Monday.
 
Now whether the BCCI’s new schedule will go ahead as planned depends on how the India-Pakistan situation pans out over the next few days. But after both nations decided to call for a ceasefire with immediate effect, it is likely that the geopolitical tension hanging over IPL 2025 has now been sidelined. 
 
 
Check the new schedule of IPL 2025:
 
IPL 2025 schedule
Match Date
Qualifier 1 01/05/29
Eliminator 01/05/30
Qualifier 2 01/06/01
Final 01/06/03

Also Read

Mitchell Starc

CA will back Australian players who won't return to India for IPL: Report

IPL trophy

IPL 2025 schedule: Final by May end; 3 venues to host remaining 16 matches

Ponting with PBKS players

Ponting convinced foreign players to stay back: PBKS CEO Satish Menon

Hazlewood

IPL 2025: RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood doubtful for return after resumption

Hazlewood

IPL 2025: RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood doubtful for return after resumption

 
Participation of overseas players
 
The BCCI’s announcement of the new schedule has raised questions over whether the foreign players who left India due to the suspension of the tournament will return for the remaining matches. As of now, no official comments have been made, and fans might have to wait a little longer for a final answer.
 
Fate of PBKS vs DC match
 
Match No. 58 of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala was abandoned due to security reasons 10 overs into the first innings, leaving fans wondering whether the match will be replayed or both teams will end up sharing a point each. Now, after the new announcement, we finally have that answer. The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will take place on 24th May at 7:30 PM.
 
Current scenario at IPL 2025 points table
 
By the time IPL 2025 was put on hold, the Gujarat Titans, the 2022 champions, were leading the table with 16 points from 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru also had 16 points but trailed GT on net run rate. Punjab Kings (15 points), Mumbai Indians (14), and Delhi Capitals (13) followed closely behind. GT, RCB and PBKS were just one win away from securing playoff spots, while MI and DC needed at least two wins to qualify.
 
Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders were sixth with 11 points and were on the verge of elimination. Lucknow Super Giants, with 10 points from 11 games, still had a slim chance to make the playoffs by winning all their remaining matches. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings were already out of contention for the playoffs.

More From This Section

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals players during match number 58 of IPL 2025 in Dharamsala

IPL likely to resume on May 16 or 17, final could be moved out of Kolkata

IPL 2025

Overseas cricketers went back home: Will IPL 2025 resume without them?

BCCI's meeting on IPL 2025

BCCI's meeting on IPL 2025 resumption today; here's what to expect

Rajeev Shukla,Rajeev

BCCI to discuss options for resuming IPL on Sunday: Rajeev Shukla

BCCI's Plan B for IPL 2025

When will IPL 2025 resume after Indo-Pak ceasefire? What is BCCI's Plan B?

Topics : Cricket News Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings Mumbai Indians

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon