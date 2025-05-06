Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jayawardene reveals why Rohit is playing as an impact sub in IPL 2025?

Fresh off India's Champions Trophy win, he was carrying a minor niggle. "We didn't want to push him too hard," Jayawardene revealed

Rohit sharma, Rohit

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, April 23, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It wasn’t part of some grand pre-season master plan for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Rohit Sharma’s appearance as an ‘impact substitute’ was a decision shaped by real-time demands, not design, said Mumbai Indians’ head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Monday.
 
During a training session, Jayawardene clarified that the move was tactical and reactive. "No, it wasn’t planned from the beginning," he said. "Ro was on the field in a few games, but the team composition required players who could both bowl and bring speed in the field, especially at certain venues." 
 
 
Managing the Champion with a Niggle
 
Adding to that decision was Rohit’s physical condition. Fresh off India’s Champions Trophy win, he was carrying a minor niggle. "We didn’t want to push him too hard,” Jayawardene revealed. “His batting remains key, so we had to manage his workload smartly.”

Despite limited on-field appearances, Jayawardene was quick to emphasise that Rohit has been deeply engaged in the team’s strategies. “He’s always around — in the dugout, during timeouts — constantly communicating and guiding. He’s actively involved, just not always visibly.”
 
Opening Foundations: Rohit and Rickelton’s Silent Success
 
Jayawardene also acknowledged the value of Rohit’s on-field chemistry with Ryan Rickelton at the top of the order. The duo has quietly laid solid foundations for Mumbai in key matches.
 
“In T20s, openers play a critical role in shaping an innings,” he said. “Even though Ro hasn’t scored big in recent seasons, he’s been giving us explosive starts — quick 20s and 30s that set the tone.”
 
Jayawardene, who previously observed from the sidelines, admitted those brisk cameos were underrated but important. 
 
Bumrah back at full tilt
 
While Rohit is being handled with care, another senior figure in the Mumbai camp is charging full throttle. Jasprit Bumrah, back from a lengthy injury layoff, has been cranking up the pace — and the pressure.
 
“His recovery was smooth, and he’s now bowling with rhythm and intensity,” Jayawardene said. “Jasprit brings a unique edge to our attack — he’s in control, confident, and lethal. We saw in the last game how aggressive he was.”
 
According to the coach, Bumrah’s performance is only improving with each outing. “His pace is picking up, his execution is sharper — we’re seeing the best version of him again.”
 
Home Advantage in the Final Stretch
 
As the IPL 2025 league stage approaches its conclusion, Mumbai Indians find themselves with a potential edge: home turf. Two of their final three matches are at Wankhede.
 
“When I saw the schedule, I knew finishing at home could be decisive,” Jayawardene said. “We started away, so we expected this balance to help later — and it’s proving to be the case.”
 
Playoff Permutations? Too Soon to Count
 
Despite the playoff picture tightening, Jayawardene isn’t jumping into predictions just yet. “There are five or six teams in the mix. With KKR winning last night, things are wide open,” he said. "I'm not even trying to calculate how this will unfold."

First Published: May 06 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

