MI vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM today

In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Hardik Pandya-led side need to win the match against Kolkata Knight Riders to keep their thin hops of making into the playoffs. 

Kolkata, meanwhile, aiming to win their first match at Wankhede Stadium since 2012. 

Coming to team dynamics, Kumar Kartikeya is expected to replace Piyush Chawla in MI's Playing 11. While Kolkata have to make atleast one change in their Playing 11 as Harshit Rana is facing one-match ban due to code of conduct breach.

IPL 2024: MI vs KKR Playing 11 prediction

MI Playing 11 probables:  Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah

(Impact Substitute: Naman Dhir)


KKR Playing 11 probables: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy.

(Impact Substitute: Angkrish Raghuvanshi)

MI vs KKR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya and Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of MI vs KKR match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. MI vs KKR live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Live streaming

MI vs KKR live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

5:34 PM

MI vs KKR head-to-head last five meetings

Date Result Venue 1st Innings 2nd Innings Stage
2023-04-16 MI win by 5 wickets Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai KKR - 185/6 (20.0) MI - 186/5 (17.4) Group
2022-05-09 KKR win by 52 runs Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai KKR - 165/9 (20.0) MI - 113/10 (17.3) Group
2022-04-06 KKR win by 5 wickets Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune MI - 161/4 (20.0) KKR - 162/5 (16.0) Group
2021-09-23 KKR win by 7 wickets Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi MI - 155/6 (20.0) KKR - 159/3 (15.1) Group
2021-04-13 MI win by 10 runs MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai MI - 152/10 (20.0) KKR - 142/7 (20.0) Group

5:13 PM

Mumbai vs Kolkata head-to-head stats

Head to Head - IPL Matches Wins - MI Wins - KKR Super Over Wins
- MI		 Super Over Wins
- KKR		 No Result
All 32 23 9 0 0 0
Since 2021 5 2 3 0 0 0
At Venue 10 9 1 0 0 0

5:12 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Mumbai vs Kolkata

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match at the Wankhede Stadium today.
First Published: May 03 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

