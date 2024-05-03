MI vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM today

In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Hardik Pandya-led side need to win the match against Kolkata Knight Riders to keep their thin hops of making into the playoffs.

Kolkata, meanwhile, aiming to win their first match at Wankhede Stadium since 2012.





Check IPL 2024 points table here Coming to team dynamics, Kumar Kartikeya is expected to replace Piyush Chawla in MI's Playing 11. While Kolkata have to make atleast one change in their Playing 11 as Harshit Rana is facing one-match ban due to code of conduct breach.

IPL 2024: MI vs KKR Playing 11 prediction

MI Playing 11 probables: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah

(Impact Substitute: Naman Dhir)

KKR Playing 11 probables: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy.

(Impact Substitute: Angkrish Raghuvanshi)

MI vs KKR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya and Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of MI vs KKR match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. MI vs KKR live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, MI vs KKR Live streaming

MI vs KKR live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the MI vs KKR IPL 2024 live score and match updates here