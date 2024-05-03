Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024: RCB vs GT head-to-head, Bengaluru pitch report, weather forecast

In the IPL 2024, RCB played their last match against the same opposition and Gujarat will be aiming to take a revenge for the 9-wicket defeat in their previous meeting.

RCB vs GT head-to-head stats

RCB vs GT head-to-head stats

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In Match 52 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 4 (Saturday). In the IPL 2024, RCB played their last match against the same opposition and Gujarat will be aiming to take a revenge for the 9-wicket defeat in their previous meeting.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

RCB vs GT Head to head in IPL history

  • Total matches played: 4
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 2
  • Gujarat Titans won: 2
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0

RCB vs GT head-to-head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

  • Total matches played: 1
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 0
  • Gujarat Titans won: 1
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0
Check IPL 2024 points table here

RCB vs GT head-to-head in Ahmedabad

  • Matches played: 1
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 1
  • Gujarat Titans won: 0
  • Abandoned: 0

M Chinnaswamy Stadium key stats

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 92
Matches won batting first 39
Matches won batting second 49
Average first innings total 167.32
Runs per over 8.78
Runs per wicket 28.21
Highest total recorded 287/3 by SRH vs RCB in 2024
Lowest total recorded 82 by RCB vs KKR in 2008


Check IPL 2024 full schedule and playoffs fixtures here

IPL Record at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats Numbers
Matches 10
Matches won batting first 6
Matches won batting second 4
Average first innings score 202.4
Average first innings winning score 209.5
Average powerplay score 57
Average death-over score 55.2

IPL 2024 Stats

  • Matches: 4
  • Matches won batting first: 2
  • Matches won batting second: 2
  • Average first innings total: 207
  • Average second innings total: 195
Check Latest news on ICC T20 World Cup 2024 here

Bengaluru pitch report for RCB vs GT match

Bengaluru's wicket is expected to be batting friendly as the pitch offers true bounce. However, some seam movement is expected during the powerplay in the first innings. 

Bengaluru weather forecast for RCB vs GT IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Bengaluru on May 4. The temperature is likely to be around 36 degree celsius at the start of the match. The humidity is likely to be around 20 per cent, which means dew might not play a big role in the second innings.
Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Titans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon