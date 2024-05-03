IPL 2024: RCB vs GT head-to-head, Bengaluru pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 52 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 4 (Saturday). In the IPL 2024, RCB played their last match against the same opposition and Gujarat will be aiming to take a revenge for the 9-wicket defeat in their previous meeting.
RCB vs GT Head to head in IPL history
- Total matches played: 4
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 2
- Gujarat Titans won: 2
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
RCB vs GT head-to-head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
- Total matches played: 1
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 0
- Gujarat Titans won: 1
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
RCB vs GT head-to-head in Ahmedabad
- Matches played: 1
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 1
- Gujarat Titans won: 0
- Abandoned: 0
M Chinnaswamy Stadium key stats
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|92
|Matches won batting first
|39
|Matches won batting second
|49
|Average first innings total
|167.32
|Runs per over
|8.78
|Runs per wicket
|28.21
|Highest total recorded
|287/3 by SRH vs RCB in 2024
|Lowest total recorded
|82 by RCB vs KKR in 2008
|IPL Record at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|6
|Matches won batting second
|4
|Average first innings score
|202.4
|Average first innings winning score
|209.5
|Average powerplay score
|57
|Average death-over score
|55.2
IPL 2024 Stats
- Matches: 4
- Matches won batting first: 2
- Matches won batting second: 2
- Average first innings total: 207
- Average second innings total: 195
Bengaluru pitch report for RCB vs GT match
Bengaluru's wicket is expected to be batting friendly as the pitch offers true bounce. However, some seam movement is expected during the powerplay in the first innings.
Also Read
Bengaluru weather forecast for RCB vs GT IPL match
According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Bengaluru on May 4. The temperature is likely to be around 36 degree celsius at the start of the match. The humidity is likely to be around 20 per cent, which means dew might not play a big role in the second innings.