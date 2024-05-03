IPL 2024: RCB vs GT head-to-head, Bengaluru pitch report, weather forecast





In Match 52 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 4 (Saturday). In the IPL 2024, RCB played their last match against the same opposition and Gujarat will be aiming to take a revenge for the 9-wicket defeat in their previous meeting.

RCB vs GT Head to head in IPL history

Total matches played: 4

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 2

Gujarat Titans won: 2

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0



RCB vs GT head-to-head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Total matches played: 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 0

Gujarat Titans won: 1

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

RCB vs GT head-to-head in Ahmedabad

Matches played: 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 1

Gujarat Titans won: 0

Abandoned: 0

M Chinnaswamy Stadium key stats

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 92 Matches won batting first 39 Matches won batting second 49 Average first innings total 167.32 Runs per over 8.78 Runs per wicket 28.21 Highest total recorded 287/3 by SRH vs RCB in 2024 Lowest total recorded 82 by RCB vs KKR in 2008

IPL Record at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Last 10 Matches Stats Numbers Matches 10 Matches won batting first 6 Matches won batting second 4 Average first innings score 202.4 Average first innings winning score 209.5 Average powerplay score 57 Average death-over score 55.2

IPL 2024 Stats

Matches: 4

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won batting second: 2

Average first innings total: 207

Average second innings total: 195

Bengaluru pitch report for RCB vs GT match

Bengaluru's wicket is expected to be batting friendly as the pitch offers true bounce. However, some seam movement is expected during the powerplay in the first innings.

Bengaluru weather forecast for RCB vs GT IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Bengaluru on May 4. The temperature is likely to be around 36 degree celsius at the start of the match. The humidity is likely to be around 20 per cent, which means dew might not play a big role in the second innings.