IPL 2024: MI captain Hardik Pandya fined for slow over rate vs Punjab Kings

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

Press Trust of India Mullanpur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakhs for his team maintaining a slow over rate during their thrilling nine-run victory over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.
Mumbai Indians, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's blazing 78 off 53 deliveries, posted a competitive 192/7 and then dismissed PBKS, despite Ashutosh Sharma's stunning 28-ball 61 and Shashank Singh's 41, for 183 in 19.1 overs.
 
MI rose to seventh from ninth position on the points table following their third win in seven games in IPL 2024, while PBKS dropped a spot to ninth after their fifth defeat.
"Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 18," said an IPL statement on Friday.
"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement added.
Mumbai Indians next play Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 22.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya Indian Premier League

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

