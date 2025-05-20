Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mumbai Indians rope in Bairstow, Asalanka, Gleeson as overseas replacements

Mumbai Indians rope in Bairstow, Asalanka, Gleeson as overseas replacements

Bairstow, a seasoned England cricketer, was a key figure in the country's 2019 ODI World Cup triumph. Bairstow represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL.

Mumbai Indians have signed Jonny Bairstow, Charith Asalanka, and Richard Gleeson as replacements for Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, and Ryan Rickelton, who are departing the 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) to fulfil national commitments.
 
Bairstow, a seasoned England cricketer, was a key figure in the country's 2019 ODI World Cup triumph. He brings with him extensive international experience, having represented England in 287 matches across formats. Earlier, Bairstow represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL.  
 
Sri Lanka's current white-ball captain, Charith Asalanka, also joins the squad. The left-handed batter has played 134 international games and is recognised for his leadership in both ODI and T20I formats.
 
 
Pace bowler Richard Gleeson, who has played six T20Is for England, is noted for his effectiveness during the death overs and further strengthens Mumbai's fast-bowling options.  More to follow

May 20 2025

