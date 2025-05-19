IPL 2025 LSG vs SRH Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The crucial encounter will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 19.
With just three league matches remaining, the pressure is mounting on LSG. The Rishabh Pant-led side currently sits seventh on the points table with 10 points from 11 games. Their playoff chances are hanging by a thread, and a loss against SRH would officially end their hopes of advancing. LSG have been struggling for form, losing four of their last five fixtures. However, a break in the schedule may have provided the team with the much-needed time to regroup and reassess their approach heading into the final stretch.
In a blow to LSG’s bowling unit, young speedster Mayank Yadav has been ruled out due to injury. New Zealand fast bowler Will O’Rourke has been brought in as his replacement. For LSG to keep their playoff dream alive, they must win their remaining games against SRH, Gujarat Titans (GT), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which would take them to 16 points. Yet, their significantly negative net run rate of -0.469 complicates matters, making it essential for other results involving teams like Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Mumbai Indians (MI) to go in their favour.
LSG vs SRH broadcast details
|IPL 2025 LSG vs SRH broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
