IPL 2025 LSG vs SRH Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025 LSG vs SRH Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad here.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The crucial encounter will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 19.
 
With just three league matches remaining, the pressure is mounting on LSG. The Rishabh Pant-led side currently sits seventh on the points table with 10 points from 11 games. Their playoff chances are hanging by a thread, and a loss against SRH would officially end their hopes of advancing. LSG have been struggling for form, losing four of their last five fixtures. However, a break in the schedule may have provided the team with the much-needed time to regroup and reassess their approach heading into the final stretch.
 
 
In a blow to LSG’s bowling unit, young speedster Mayank Yadav has been ruled out due to injury. New Zealand fast bowler Will O’Rourke has been brought in as his replacement. For LSG to keep their playoff dream alive, they must win their remaining games against SRH, Gujarat Titans (GT), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which would take them to 16 points. Yet, their significantly negative net run rate of -0.469 complicates matters, making it essential for other results involving teams like Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Mumbai Indians (MI) to go in their favour. 
 
LSG vs SRH broadcast details 
IPL 2025 LSG vs SRH broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2025?
The LSG vs SRH match is scheduled for Sunday, May 19, 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
 
What time will the toss take place for the LSG vs SRH match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the LSG vs SRH match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the LSG vs SRH match in IPL 2025 start?
The LSG vs SRH match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the LSG vs SRH match in IPL 2025 in India?
The LSG vs SRH match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the LSG vs SRH match live in India?
You can stream the LSG vs SRH match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.

Topics : Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants Sunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: May 19 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

