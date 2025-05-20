Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 12:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: What did Digvesh Rathi say to Abhishek after dismissing him?

Digvesh was seen engaging with Abhishek again as the batter walked back towards him. Digvesh was seen speaking to Abhishek and telling him that he didn't say anything to him.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a dramatic IPL 2025 encounter on May 19, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) eliminated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from playoff contention with a six-wicket victory at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The match was marked by intense on-field confrontations, highlighting the high stakes of the game.    What did Digvesh say to Abhishek Sharma?
 
Abhishek Sharma's explosive 18-ball half-century, featuring four consecutive sixes off Ravi Bishnoi, set the tone for SRH's chase of LSG's 206-run target. However, tensions escalated when LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi dismissed Sharma. Rathi's celebratory "notebook" gesture, a signature move, led to a brief but heated exchange between the two players, prompting intervention from the on-field umpire.  
 
  Digvesh was seen engaging with Abhishek again as the batter walked back towards him. Digvesh was seen speaking to Abhishek and telling him that he didn't say anything to him.  Digvesh, Abhishek sort things out in the end  However, things seemed to cool down after the end of the match as both players were seen chatting and hugging each other, showing good sportsman spirit.  
Earlier, LSG's innings saw a solid start with Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, but captain Rishabh Pant's continued struggles with the bat persisted. Nicholas Pooran's 45-run cameo provided a late surge, but LSG finished at 205/6. Pant's frustration was evident post-run out, as he vented in the dressing room.
 
Despite the loss, LSG's Digvesh Rathi has emerged as a standout performer in his debut IPL season, showcasing both flair and effectiveness.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

