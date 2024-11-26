Parthiv Patel hails Shubman Gill's leadership in Gujarat retention

Business Standard
Gill has decided to take a pay cut become the second player retained by the franchise, behind star spinner Rashid Khan. Gill was retained for Rs 16.5 crore while Rashid for Rs 18 crore

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel on Monday said skipper Shubman Gill showed that he is a true leader by agreeing to become the side's second-choice retention.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League mega auction, Gill has decided to take a pay cut become the second player retained by the franchise, behind star spinner Rashid Khan. Gill was retained for Rs 16.5 crore while Rashid for Rs 18 crore.

"It happened before I joined the team. But looking from outside and now after joining the team we needed someone who thinks about it and Shubman has done that, credit to him," Parthiv told reporters in a virtual interaction.

 

"It would have been very easy to say (otherwise), he's done the right thing and goes to show that he is the leader and shows his character," Parthiv added.

The former champions roped in the services of England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler for Rs 15.75 crore at the auction and Parthiv stated that the explosive wicketkeeper-batter was the ideal fit for the role they were seeking.

"We needed a wicketkeeper and a player who is experienced. Also, someone who can bat at Nos 1-4 anywhere and Jos fulfils this role. He has been in T20 cricket for so long. He is one of the leaders of the team," he said.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

