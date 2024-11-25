RCB's most costly player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made significant investment in pace bowlers during IPL 2025 mega auction, assembling a star-studded roster that blends international heavyweights, experienced Indian players, and emerging talent. The franchise also retained three key players ahead of the auction, ensuring a solid foundation for the IPL 2025.
Big auction buys
RCB's most expensive purchase was Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who was acquired for Rs 12.50 crore. Known for his accuracy and ability to perform in pressure situations, Hazlewood will lead the bowling attack alongside retained left-arm pacer Yash Dayal.
In a bid to strengthen their batting, RCB shelled out Rs 11.50 crore for England’s attacking wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt and Rs 11 crore for Indian keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma. Both are expected to play pivotal roles in providing firepower to the middle order.
The experienced Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was another notable addition for Rs 10.75 crore, bringing his invaluable swing and death-over skills to the team. RCB also added English all-rounder Liam Livingstone for Rs 8.75 crore and Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya for Rs 5.75 crore, adding depth and versatility to their squad.
Investing in Young Talent
RCB demonstrated a commitment to nurturing young talent by signing uncapped players Rasikh Dar (Rs 6 crore) and Suyash Sharma (Rs 2.60 crore). Both players are seen as exciting prospects with the potential to make an impact in the IPL.
|Players bought by RCB in IPL 2025 mega auction
|Sr. No.
|Player
|Base Price
|Winning Bid
|Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped
|1
|Josh Hazlewood
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 12,50,00,000
|Capped
|2
|Phil Salt
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 11,50,00,000
|Capped
|3
|Jitesh Sharma
|Rs 1,00,00,000
|Rs 11,00,00,000
|Capped
|4
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 10,75,00,000
|Capped
|5
|Liam Livingstone
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 8,75,00,000
|Capped
|6
|Rasikh Dar
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 6,00,00,000
|Uncapped
|7
|Krunal Pandya
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 5,75,00,000
|Capped
|8
|Suyash Sharma
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 2,60,00,000
|Uncapped
RCB's Core Retentions
Ahead of the auction, RCB retained three players to ensure continuity in their lineup. Franchise icon Virat Kohli was retained for Rs 21 crore, while rising star Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore) and promising pacer Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore) were also retained to form the core of the squad.
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained players list
|Category
|Player name and IPL salary in rupees
|Retention 1
|Virat Kohli (21 cr)
|Retention 2
|Rajat Patidar (11 cr)
|Retention 3
|Yash Dayal (5 cr)