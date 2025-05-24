PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE IPL 2025: PBKS aim to replace GT at top of points table; toss at 7 pm IST
IPL 2025 LIVE UPDATES: PBKS will be one step closer to securing a top-two finish in IPL 2025 if they beat DC in Jaipur today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings will host Delhi Capitals on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in IPL 2025 Match 66. After a decade-long wait, PBKS are riding high and eyeing their first top-two finish since 2014. With 17 points from 12 games, Punjab’s confident squad—boosted by the return of overseas stars Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie and Kyle Jamieson—looks poised to make a strong push for the title.
Led by Shreyas Iyer, who recently became the first captain to guide three franchises to the IPL playoffs, PBKS have been the most consistent side this season. Key performers like Prabhsimran Singh and Arshdeep Singh have been pivotal.
Delhi Capitals, already out of playoff contention due to inconsistent powerplays and injuries—including the absence of Mitchell Starc—will aim to end their campaign with pride. However, beating the in-form Punjab Kings will be a tough challenge.
IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC Playing 11
PBKS playing 11 (probables): Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Player: Prabhsimran Singh ALSO READ: IPL 2025 today's match: RCB vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups
DC playing 11 (probables): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman
Impact Player: Karun Nair
PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 LIVE Toss:
The coin toss between Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer and Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel will take place at 7:00 pm IST today (May 24).
PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 LIVE Telecast:
The live telecast of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming:
The live streaming of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all live updates of the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match from Jaipur here.
6:25 PM
IPL 2025 | PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE: PBKS probable playing 11
PBKS playing 11 (probables): Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Player: Prabhsimran Singh
6:15 PM
IPL 2025 | PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of match 66 of IPL 2025 between PBKS and DC. This will be a big match for PBKS, who, by winning these points, want to reclaim the top spot at the points table for the time being from GT and take one step closer to a top-two finish. But will they succeed, or will DC spoil their part today in Jaipu?. Stay tuned to find out.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 24 2025 | 6:16 PM IST