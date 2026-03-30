IPL 2026 RR vs CSK: Guwahati weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 caravan rolls into Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium for Match 3, where Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a clash between two sides looking to bounce back from disappointing campaigns last season.

Both teams finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2025, prompting significant squad overhauls. The headline move saw former RR skipper Sanju Samson switch to CSK, while Rajasthan brought in Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. With players facing their former franchises, this contest carries an added emotional edge early in the season.

While fans are still eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated clash, the weather in Guwahati has seen rain since Monday morning, but how much is the rain expected to affect the game? Let’s take a look.

Guwahati weather report for Sunday

Weather conditions in Guwahati could play a significant role during the IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday evening. While the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, there is a possibility of brief rain interruptions early on, although a complete washout appears unlikely at this stage.

According to the weather forecast from AccuWeather, the city is expected to begin the evening under cloudy skies, with temperatures around 24°C at 7 PM, feeling slightly warmer due to high humidity levels. Rain probability hovers around 20% during match hours, suggesting passing showers rather than sustained rainfall.

As the game progresses, temperatures are likely to dip gradually to 22–23°C, with conditions remaining mostly cloudy throughout. However, the standout factor will be the very high humidity (80–90%), which could lead to significant dew later in the night—something that may heavily influence captaincy decisions at the toss.

What will happen if the match gets washed away?